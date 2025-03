Will focuses his practice on federal income tax issues related to business transactions, with an emphasis on the energy sector and cross-border activity. He represents clients across a broad spectrum of domestic and international tax matters, advising on M&A deals, crafting corporate and partnership structures, negotiating agreements, and planning financial arrangements. Will also handles the tax aspects of public and private offerings of debt and equity securities.

Will was previously senior tax counsel for a major international energy company where his role included designing large-scale internal and external transactions involving US domestic and international tax provisions and counseling top-level management with respect to those transactions. He was also responsible for developing tax-efficient capital structures for foreign affiliates along with tax optimizing cross-border financing. His practice intersected with the tax rules in dozens of countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. He has experience advocating for tax law changes at the federal level as well.