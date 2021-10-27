By education and experience, William is also a qualified survey researcher, having helped draft or analyze more than 30 litigation studies. In addition, William is an accomplished writer and is the principal author of more than 25 briefs submitted to federal appellate courts, as well as of multiple filings made on behalf of clients at the US Supreme Court. As a result of this breadth of practice, William has acquired substantive experience in a variety of brand-driven industries, including alcoholic beverages, restaurant services, radio broadcasting, Internet commerce, amateur and Olympic sports, children’s toys, the performing arts, online dating, and televised shopping.

William dedicates a portion of his practice to pro bono matters, with a particular focus on legal matters that concern children and veterans with disabilities.

Some of William’s recent cases have included going to court to protect the name of a client’s famous vineyard from infringement, securing a rare reconsideration of a geographic naming decision by the US Board of Geographic Names, successfully challenging the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in federal court to reverse their denial of a trademark registration, and authoring multiple amicus briefs for consideration by the US Supreme Court regarding the “parody” standard for copyrights.