Bill’s practice focuses on domestic and international energy and infrastructure projects. Bill focuses his practice on project development and finance transactions, including developing, privatizing, restructuring, and financing diverse types of projects throughout the United States and internationally, with a particular focus on the energy sector. Bill advises governments, utility companies, and developers and has experience negotiating and documenting a wide variety of project documentation. Bill has represented governments in public-private partnerships around the world. Bill also has substantial knowledge of the energy markets throughout the United States and brings to any project substantial experience on interconnection and other issues related to an energy project's integration into the power grid.