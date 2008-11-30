Sandy’s practice focuses on tax controversy matters—federal, state and local. Sandy’s practice focuses on taxation, with an emphasis on tax controversy matters, including administrative appeals and litigation at the state, local and federal levels. State government relations and economic development are also a large part of Sandy’s practice as a legislative effort is sometimes the best use of the client’s financial resources and the fastest way to resolve a difficult tax issue. Sandy’s goal is to provide the client with the best representation in all three forums—administrative, legislative and litigation—and to choose the strategy that provides the best chance of success.

Sandy is a frequent speaker on state and local tax (SALT) matters to both professional organizations such as COST and TEI and to tax conferences in Virginia and the Southeast.