William J. Van Thunen
Overview
Will’s solutions-driven practice focuses on complex, high-stakes structured finance, asset securitization and whole loan and mortgage servicing rights purchase and sale transactions. Will represents leading banks and companies in diverse industries ranging from residential and commercial mortgage finance to renewable energy and coal mining and production. With experience representing clients on many sides of diverse transactions, Will is able to proactively anticipate many of the matters that arise in fast-paced negotiations and provide timely, knowledgeable and meaningful counsel with a focus on protecting his clients and achieving sound execution. Clients turn to Will when they need big picture advice delivered in a clear, practical manner and implemented with precision.
Will is dedicated to the pro bono service of charitable organizations. He works with local and regional community organizations at various stages of their development to navigate start-up and ongoing organizational, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status and governance matters. His pro bono service to the community is reinforced by his service as a mentor to elementary school students and as the former chair of the Virginia Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Mentor Program.
Will is an active member of both the Virginia Bar Association and the American Bar Association Business Law Section and, as such, has assumed various leadership positions and participated in diverse panels.
Experience
- Represented buyers and sellers in residential and commercial mortgage repurchase facilities.
- Advised buyers and sellers with respect to the purchase and sale of mortgage loans and mortgage servicing rights.
- Served as legal advisor to Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Securities Program.
- Counseled energy sector companies in connection with asset-backed credit facilities.
- Represented financial institutions in the securitization and monetization of trade receivables.
- Represented custodians, master servicers, paying agents and securities administrators in connection with asset securitization and other structured finance facilities.
- Negotiated tax lien loan facilities on behalf of financial institutions.
- Advised specialty finance companies, including REITs, in structuring investments to remain exempt from regulation as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as One to Watch for Corporate Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Securities & Corporate Finance, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2022-2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association, 2014–Present
- Executive Council Member, Virginia Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, 2015–2019
- Chair, Virginia Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Mentor Program, 2015–2019
- Member, American Bar Association, 2014–Present
- Administrative Director to Business Law Today, Committee on Securitization and Structured Finance, Business Law Section, American Bar Association, 2015–2019
- Program Director, Committee on Securitization and Structured Finance, Business Law Section, American Bar Association, 2016–2020
-
Member of the Board of Directors, Virginia Mentoring Partnership, 2018–2020
-
Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman, Strategies to Elevate People, Richmond, 2019–Present
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
April 12, 2018EventSpeakerCurrent Developments in Securitization and Structured Finance Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Committee, American Bar Association Business Law Section Spring Meeting, Orlando, FL
Publications
April 2016PublicationCo-authorAn Introduction to U.S. Credit Risk Retention Rules, Section of Business Law, American Bar Association
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, cum laude; Order of the Coif; Phi Delta Phi; McNeill Law Society; Richmond Journal of Global Law and Business, 2013
BA, University of Richmond, cum laude, 2006
Admissions
New York
Virginia