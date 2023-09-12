Will’s solutions-driven practice focuses on complex, high-stakes structured finance, asset securitization and whole loan and mortgage servicing rights purchase and sale transactions. Will represents leading banks and companies in diverse industries ranging from residential and commercial mortgage finance to renewable energy and coal mining and production. With experience representing clients on many sides of diverse transactions, Will is able to proactively anticipate many of the matters that arise in fast-paced negotiations and provide timely, knowledgeable and meaningful counsel with a focus on protecting his clients and achieving sound execution. Clients turn to Will when they need big picture advice delivered in a clear, practical manner and implemented with precision.

Will is dedicated to the pro bono service of charitable organizations. He works with local and regional community organizations at various stages of their development to navigate start-up and ongoing organizational, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status and governance matters. His pro bono service to the community is reinforced by his service as a mentor to elementary school students and as the former chair of the Virginia Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Mentor Program.

Will is an active member of both the Virginia Bar Association and the American Bar Association Business Law Section and, as such, has assumed various leadership positions and participated in diverse panels.