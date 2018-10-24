Wyatt A. Deal
Partner
Wyatt’s practice focuses on private equity, venture capital and other alternative investment transactions. Wyatt represents private equity sponsors, private investment funds and their portfolio companies in connection with acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and minority investments. He also frequently represents venture capital investors and emerging and growth stage companies in connection with financing transactions and related matters. Wyatt’s industry experience includes real estate, technology, life sciences, consumer products, energy and manufacturing.
Ongoing representation of:
- private equity funds and their portfolio companies in connection with platform and add-on acquisitions, dispositions, co-investments, rollover investments, incentive equity programs and related matters;
- real estate private equity firms in connection with control and minority investments in real estate operating companies, programmatic joint ventures and asset-level investments;
- sponsors and investors in connection with permanent capital vehicles, long term holding companies, search funds and similar investment vehicles;
- institutional investors and funds of funds in connection with direct co-investments and secondaries;
- family offices and family office-backed managers in connection with control and minority equity investments;
- corporate venture capital investors in connection minority equity investments in emerging and growth stage companies;
- specialty lenders and credit funds in connection with minority equity investments, warrants and other equity-linked securities; and
- qualified opportunity funds in connection with the acquisition and development of qualified opportunity zone property.
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Super Lawyer, Virginia Super Lawyers, 2015 – 2020
- Legal Elite, Virginia Business, 2016 – 2018, 2020
- Washington & Lee University School of Law, Law Council
- Virginia Bar Association, Business Law Section
- Richmond Bar Association, Business Law Section
- December 8, 2023EventPanelistLegal Trends, Best Practices and New Strategies to Tackle Challenges in Fundraising, Incentive Compensation and Exits for Emerging Companies, Virginia State Bar and Virginia Bar Association, 49th Annual Advanced Business Law Conference, Reston
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, 2008
BA, University of Virginia, 2003
Virginia
- Private Equity
- Private Investment Funds
- Emerging Growth and Venture Capital
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Accounting Firm Mergers and Acquisitions
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Health Care and Life Sciences
- Health Care Transactions and Corporate Governance
- Energy
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Corporate