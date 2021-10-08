Yanchen Wang
Associate
Overview
Yanchen advises on international transactions related to data protection and privacy, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, general corporate matters, and project financing.
She advises both Chinese state-owned and private companies through their outbound direct investments. Additionally, she frequently assists international firms with their inbound investments in China, offering expertise in general corporate matters and ensuring compliance with Chinese laws.
Experience
The following represents Yanchen’s experience after joining Hunton Andrews Kurth:
Data Protection and Privacy
- Advised numerous companies on data compliance under Chinese data protection and privacy laws.
- Advised numerous companies on security self-assesment with the Cyberspace Administration of China.
- Advised numerous companies on data collection, cross-border data transfers, and data localization.
- Advised multiple clients on employee monitoring and surveillance issues.
- Assisted clients in drafting privacy policy, standards notices, and consents in connection with corporate information security programs.
- Advised on cybersecurity and data breach incidents, including preparation of required notification to the data subjects and to the relevant authorities.
- Advised numerous major retailers and other companies, such as financial institutions and health care companies, on developing compliance programs on cybersecurity.
- Advised clients on data protection compliance issues in connection with new technologies and launch of new products, e.g. marketing and call recording.
- Advised numerous clients on use of VPN and CCTV in China.
- Advised clients on obtaining sales licenses for cybersecurity products.
M&A and General Corporate
- Advised multiple US companies on the sale of assets or entities in China, including DD, review of SPA, and closing.
- Advised an SOE on the acquisition of a hydro project in Africa, including DD investigation and negotiation.
- Advised an SOE on the acquisition of a greenfield hydro power project in Chile, including DD investigation, review of SPA and lending agreement, negotiation, and closing.
- Advised a WOFE to establish a JV in the education industry.
- Advised an SOE for a group restructure through equity transfer of its project company to a listed subsidiary, including review of SPA and relevant filing with the government authorities.
- Advised COOEC on its over $1 billion joint venture project with Fluor.
- Advised a Chinese private oil and gas company on the due diligence investigation for acquisition of a Kuwaiti company that owns assets in Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, and Oman, including DD investigation.
- Assisted in the due diligence investigation on the asset acquisition of an international oil company by a Chinese SOE.
- Advised a Chinese SOE in connection with its acquisition of an E&P company with the assets in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Compliance
- Advised many multinational enterprises on compliance matters in the field of health care, cosmetics, trading, customs, and labor under Chinese laws.
- Advised clients on an FCPA internal investigation, including selecting and reviewing relevant documents, conducting interviews, and preparing an internal investigation report.
- Advised a US company on various work visas for employees working in China for a project.
- Advised a US company on tax and shipping issues for importing wine to China.
Other Experience
- Advised clients on overseas loans with domestic guarantee, including preparation of security agreement, review of credit agreement, and relevant government filing/registration.
- Assisted a Hong Kong listed company on a public offering on the London Stock Exchange.
- Advised a Chinese private company on a BOT project in Africa, including review of the EPC contract.
- Reviewed an SPA for financing of LNG export facilities in the US.
- Advised a private Chinese E&P company in connection with a service contract dispute with Shell.
Admissions
New York
China