Overview

Yaniel advises companies in complex insurance coverage matters. He handles insurance coverage disputes involving directors and officers, errors and omissions, cyber, environmental, and commercial liability policies. Yaniel also advises companies on insurance regulatory compliance issues. This work involves, among other things, helping companies determine whether their operations comply with state laws prohibiting companies from transacting in the business of insurance without a license.

Yaniel conducts comprehensive coverage evaluations tailored specifically to each client’s business operations. Taking into consideration the company’s risk profile, he advises clients on risk management and mitigation strategies. In addition to formidable preemptive efforts to minimize exposure, Yaniel advises clients throughout the lifecycle of claims. In addition to advising and preparing companies in reporting claims and of their rights and obligations through the handling of the claim by the insurer, Yaniel litigates insurance coverage disputes in state and federal courts.

Bolstering his coverage experience, Yaniel was in-house counsel for an international mobility company where he was exposed to a wide range of business and legal issues. During law school, Yaniel served as a judicial intern for the Honorable John W. Thornton Jr. in the Complex Business Litigation Division of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida. Yaniel is currently admitted to practice law in Florida, the District of Columbia and the United States District Courts for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida.

Experience

  • Handled a nationwide class-action claim involving defective products and allegations of misrepresentations that implicated multiple lines of insurance, including the insured’s D&O policy.
  • Advised client on compliance issues involving multi-state captive insurance operations.
  • Advised web-based services company about whether its business operations violated state laws prohibiting persons from transacting in insurance without the proper licensing.
  • Handled mediations of multimillion-dollar claims involving directors and officers liability, wrongful death and catastrophic injury.
  • Involved in bad-faith dispute where underlying judgment against the insured exposed its assets because the verdict exceeded the limits of the available insurance.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as a Rising Star for Insurance Coverage, Florida Super Lawyers Magazine, 2022-2024

  • Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America as “One to Watch in America,” 2021-2024

Insights

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, University of Florida Levin College of Law, cum laude, 2014

BA, University of Florida, cum laude, 2011

Admissions

District of Columbia

Florida

Languages

  • English
  • Spanish
