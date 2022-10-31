Yaniel conducts comprehensive coverage evaluations tailored specifically to each client’s business operations. Taking into consideration the company’s risk profile, he advises clients on risk management and mitigation strategies. In addition to formidable preemptive efforts to minimize exposure, Yaniel advises clients throughout the lifecycle of claims. In addition to advising and preparing companies in reporting claims and of their rights and obligations through the handling of the claim by the insurer, Yaniel litigates insurance coverage disputes in state and federal courts.

Bolstering his coverage experience, Yaniel was in-house counsel for an international mobility company where he was exposed to a wide range of business and legal issues. During law school, Yaniel served as a judicial intern for the Honorable John W. Thornton Jr. in the Complex Business Litigation Division of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida. Yaniel is currently admitted to practice law in Florida, the District of Columbia and the United States District Courts for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida.