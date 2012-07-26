Yisun practices all aspects of intellectual property law, including patent prosecution, portfolio analysis, and patent and trade secret litigation. IAM Patent has said she “brings unique insight into the prosecution and protection of semiconductor lasers and optical fibre devices and is a ‘valued partner’ to her loyal clients” (2024) and called her a “well rounded practitioner” who leverages her prior experience working as an examiner at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) “to draft robust patent applications” for her clients (2023). Yisun has broad experience in patent portfolio analysis, management, and counseling. Her subject matter knowledge is wide-ranging, and includes electronics, software, blockchain and digital assets, artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML), semiconductors, optical fiber devices, and communications.