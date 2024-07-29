Yulia Vaynzof
Senior Attorney
Overview
Yulia is a corporate lawyer focused on energy and infrastructure sectors globally. Yulia is a dual-qualified corporate lawyer admitted to practice law in England and Wales and in Russia. She has over 14 years of experience in cross-border M&A and joint venture projects in energy, upstream oil and gas, natural resources, and technology in the Middle East, North Africa, UK, Europe, and the former Soviet Union states. Yulia also advises clients on corporate finance and restructuring matters.
Experience
- Advised an international energy company on the sale of assets in Ghana.
- Worked with sanctions lawyers to advise an international oilfield services company on terminating their operations in Russia.
- Advised a UK renewable energy company on a series of business and share acquisitions, including a licensed waste oil collector and processor, an anaerobic digestion plant, a biodiesel production facility, bulk liquid storage facilities, and other assets.
- Advised a group of individuals on a sale of their UK beauty business to a private equity-backed buyer.
- Advised on an $800 million sale of a 25% non-operated interest in a Congolese petroleum development.
- Advised a petroleum company on its acquisition of certain upstream and midstream assets in Nigeria.
- Assisted an international testing and certification company on group reorganization with subsequent dissolution of various group companies in the UK.
- Advised an overseas seller in connection with the sale of its UK subsidiary operating in the video gaming business for $500 million.
- Advised an Austrian oil and gas company on the sale of two concessions in Tunisia for a total of $115 million.
- Advised a UK investor on the acquisition of a distressed business in Kazakhstan including a mini-refinery and substantial stock of crude and petroleum products, structured as a share acquisition.
- Advised an international energy and oilfield services company on amending extensive loan and security documentation in connection with the sale of shares in three incorporated joint venture subsidiaries.
- Advised a Russian oil and gas company on a $410 million upstream acquisition of interest in two petroleum blocks in the north of Iraq.
Education
GDL and LPC, BPP Law School, 2014
Diploma in Law, Moscow State University School of Law, 2008
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Languages
- Russian