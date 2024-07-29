Yulia Vaynzof

Yulia is a corporate lawyer focused on energy and infrastructure sectors globally. Yulia is a dual-qualified corporate lawyer admitted to practice law in England and Wales and in Russia. She has over 14 years of experience in cross-border M&A and joint venture projects in energy, upstream oil and gas, natural resources, and technology in the Middle East, North Africa, UK, Europe, and the former Soviet Union states. Yulia also advises clients on corporate finance and restructuring matters.