Zach’s practice covers a broad range of complex commercial litigation matters, with an emphasis on energy litigation. Zach is a litigation associate in the Houston office. His practice focuses primarily on energy, real estate, and other complex commercial disputes for plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal court. His experience ranges from preparing pleadings and motions to assisting with discovery and trial. Zach is well versed at conducting legal research on myriad of legal issues, ranging across all jurisdictions.

Prior to his career as an attorney, Zach worked as an analyst for a commercial real estate company. His experience in real estate allows him to bring a business-oriented approach to addressing client demands and dilemmas. During law school, he participated in moot court and won several best overall briefs awards. Zach also served as an Article’s Editor for the South Texas Law Review.