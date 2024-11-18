Zach counsels issuers and underwriters on aspects of income tax structuring of structured finance and securitization transactions. He represents a variety of clients, including real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBSs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), public utilities, and other pass-through entities.

He also advises on complying with IRS information reporting and payroll tax compliance. He assists clients in pursuing penalty abatements and voluntary closing agreements for such matters.

When focusing on state and local tax matters, Zach counsels on multistate income taxes and sales and use taxes, with an emphasis on Virginia matters and state tax incentive programs, including the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

Zach also serves as a member of HuntonAK’s Firm Green Committee.