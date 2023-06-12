Overview
Hunton’s agency finance practice comprises a highly integrated group of lawyers in strategically important locations around the globe with over 30 years of experience working with multilateral, regional, and bilateral development banks, and export credit agencies.
Our agency finance team is dedicated to supporting the firm’s agency clients with the execution of their respective mandates across the globe. With key partners in Washington, DC, New York, Miami, London, Dubai, Bangkok, and Tokyo, our diverse and globally positioned team is advising and assisting our agency clients on a daily basis.
We are proud to serve on multiple agency panels, including:
- International Finance Corporation (IFC)
- United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- IDB Invest
- Export-Import Bank of the United States
-
CHIPS Program Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce
-
Build America Bureau of the United States Department of Transportation
In particular, we offer our agency finance clients:
- A team with global New York and English-law coverage for transactions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
- Full alignment with, and support of, the policy objectives advanced by our agency clients, including with the help of our interdisciplinary sustainability team.
- Bilingual legal teams experienced in working with a trusted and longstanding network of local counsel across multiple jurisdictions.
- Decades of experience with all of the products offered by domestic and international development finance institutions, including project finance debt, direct equity, political risk insurance, private investment funds, corporate debt, capital market issuances, tier II (subordinated debt) lending, dual currency lending, onlending, local currency onlending, partial credit guarantees, risk sharing facilities, and trade finance.
- Wide ranging experience representing development finance institutions across multiple industries, including solar, wind, hydro, waste-to-energy, nuclear, agriculture, telecommunications, media, technology, pharmaceuticals, medical labs, hospitals, roads, ports, sustainable tourism, and manufacturing, among others.
- Long and deep relationships with more than a dozen of the leading development finance institutions.
