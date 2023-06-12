Hunton’s agency finance practice comprises a highly integrated group of lawyers in strategically important locations around the globe with over 30 years of experience working with multilateral, regional, and bilateral development banks, and export credit agencies.

Our agency finance team is dedicated to supporting the firm’s agency clients with the execution of their respective mandates across the globe. With key partners in Washington, DC, New York, Miami, London, Dubai, Bangkok, and Tokyo, our diverse and globally positioned team is advising and assisting our agency clients on a daily basis.

We are proud to serve on multiple agency panels, including:

International Finance Corporation (IFC)

United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

IDB Invest

Export-Import Bank of the United States

CHIPS Program Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce

Build America Bureau of the United States Department of Transportation

In particular, we offer our agency finance clients: