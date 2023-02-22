Advertising Compliance and Counseling

Just as effective due diligence can minimize business risks and pave the way for successful corporate transactions, effective advertising and marketing reviews can help brands ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and industry self-regulatory guidelines. Perhaps most important, proactive counsel can help businesses build and maintain the positive customer relationships that they have worked tirelessly to develop.

The complex—and often inconsistent—web of federal and state laws governing consumer marketing and advertising demands lawyers who are deeply familiar with the priorities and processes of regulatory and law enforcement agencies. Before joining Hunton, many of our lawyers served in government positions at the US Federal Trade Commission and other agencies. As a result of firsthand experience, we understand the inner workings of consumer protection agencies and have earned the respect of lawyers and government officials at every level. These cooperative relationships enable us to develop solid brand campaigns, evaluate risks and present our clients’ perspectives fairly.

We help clients identify and resolve advertising and marketing-related risks well before they pose a threat of noncompliance. Among other areas, we provide counsel on:

Substantiating health and efficacy claims

Reviewing food, drug and cosmetic packaging and labeling

Developing branded content, endorsements, testimonials, user-generated content and influencer campaigns

Making “green” and country of origin claims

Marketing to children

Designing loyalty programs, sweepstakes, promotions and contests

Creating warranties, guarantees and service contracts

Marketing regulated products to of-age consumers

We closely monitor advertising and other consumer law developments and are regular contributors to the firm’s Retail Industry Blog and related, industry-specific client communications and newsletters. We enhance the quality of our clients’ experience by offering creative and responsive strategies and developing and implementing in-house training programs that increase awareness and understanding among key client staff and leadership.

Our clients include some of the world’s largest consumer products and retail companies across a broad spectrum of industries and products, including consumer electronics, appliances, computers and peripherals, toys, internet and mail order retailing, petroleum and lubricants, tobacco, beverage alcohol, food and beverages, online sales, and internet services, among others.