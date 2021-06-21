Antitrust Compliance and Counseling

Today’s complex business organization faces an ever-changing climate of risk from the various antitrust and consumer protection regimes around the world. We help manage that risk, first and foremost by getting to know your business, and then by applying our wealth of experience in litigation and government investigation matters to your business-specific issues. The result is tailored to your specific needs and runs the gamut from workforce training, to development of written policies, to timely advice on day-to-day business issues.

Our attorneys teach in leading universities, publish regularly and have a breadth of experience handling competition and consumer protection matters. But we are most proud of the partnerships we have developed with clients who have turned to us for risk management help. Through those partnerships, we have developed the commitment to, and understanding of, our clients that allows us to bring our extensive subject-matter knowledge and skills to bear in a practical, helpful and business-savvy fashion.