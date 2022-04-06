Cartel and Criminal Antitrust Defense and Investigations

The cartel team at Hunton, which is included in the Global Competition Review’s 2022 edition of its GCR 100, has decades of experience representing corporate and individual clients in government investigations in the United States and abroad. Our clients have included US and foreign companies and executives, with a significant number of clients from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. During the last decade alone, we have represented clients in nearly every major international cartel investigation, spanning several industries.

What sets our team apart is our ability to advise clients through all stages of the process from investigation to trial to civil litigation. We are a team of former prosecutors holding senior positions at the Department of Justice Antitrust Division. We are also a team of trial attorneys prepared to litigate when needed. Our combination of experience and reputation creates options for clients and expert guidance when facing cartel investigations.

We understand that cartel investigations can have a significant impact on company operations and reputation and can impose unprecedented burdens and distractions. We strive to work closely with our clients to navigate through these risks, while providing top-level, efficient representation and guidance in Department of Justice and international investigations. When representing corporate clients based outside the United States, we work closely with long-term local counsel to ensure maximum use of local resources and expertise.