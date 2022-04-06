Cartel and Criminal Antitrust Defense and Investigations
Criminal antitrust, or cartel, enforcement is increasing both in frequency and intensity around the world. Coordination by international enforcement agencies raises the risks of significant penalties for multinational companies and executives subject to investigation. With the inevitable civil follow-on lawsuits, cartel investigations and litigation can span several years, tying up resources and distracting companies from their core business.
The cartel team at Hunton, which is included in the Global Competition Review’s 2022 edition of its GCR 100, has decades of experience representing corporate and individual clients in government investigations in the United States and abroad. Our clients have included US and foreign companies and executives, with a significant number of clients from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. During the last decade alone, we have represented clients in nearly every major international cartel investigation, spanning several industries.
What sets our team apart is our ability to advise clients through all stages of the process from investigation to trial to civil litigation. We are a team of former prosecutors holding senior positions at the Department of Justice Antitrust Division. We are also a team of trial attorneys prepared to litigate when needed. Our combination of experience and reputation creates options for clients and expert guidance when facing cartel investigations.
We understand that cartel investigations can have a significant impact on company operations and reputation and can impose unprecedented burdens and distractions. We strive to work closely with our clients to navigate through these risks, while providing top-level, efficient representation and guidance in Department of Justice and international investigations. When representing corporate clients based outside the United States, we work closely with long-term local counsel to ensure maximum use of local resources and expertise.
- Represented a Japanese electronics manufacturer in large criminal cartel investigation, which was resolved on favorable terms, and parallel class action.
- Represented a Japanese component manufacturers in criminal cartel investigation and subsequent follow-on civil litigation.
- Represented a major Japanese manufacturer in a large multi-product criminal cartel investigation. The investigation was closed with no adverse findings against our client, while a number of our client’s competitors were criminally prosecuted.
- Represented international manufacturing company in DOJ employee no-poach investigation.
- Represented South Korean company in criminal investigation for fraud, money laundering, and bribery and civil investigation for false claims related to government procurement.
- Conducted internal investigation of European company related to market allocation and advised on applying for corporate leniency in multiple jurisdictions.
- Represented C-level executive in DOJ criminal investigation for employee no poach, wage fixing, and price fixing.
- Represented Japanese executive of automobile parts supplier in investigation for price fixing.
- Represented C-level executive of an international company in DOJ criminal investigation for bid rigging and price fixing.
