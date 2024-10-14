Merger Review and Counseling

Hunton assists clients with critical transactions in jurisdictions around the world. In the United States, our clients benefit from our substantial experience and the insights and skills provided by our Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission alumni. Those alumni include former senior officials and staff attorneys for the DOJ and the FTC, as well as former government merger litigators. Our DOJ and FTC alumni participated at the highest levels in merger decision-making and analysis at the agencies, supervised numerous major merger investigations and litigations and played central roles in antitrust policy development. Filings in other jurisdictions are coordinated and supervised by us but handled by experienced local counsel. We advise not only parties but also third parties, including complainants, in merger reviews.