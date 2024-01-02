Blockchain and Digital Assets

Blockchain technology—a means of distributing digital information without duplication—facilitates trade and has begun to revolutionize transactions across myriad industries. Blockchain is disruptive because it has the potential to lower the cost of transactions and make transactions more secure. To stay ahead of the curve, companies must think about and prepare for the impact of this wave of technological innovation on their business operations.

Hunton helps businesses deal with the vast regulatory, transactional, and business implications arising from the emergence and use of blockchain technology. The forward-thinking lawyers that make up our firm’s blockchain technology working group advise companies on all aspects of the use of blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies, including smart contracts and digital assets. Our multidisciplinary team draws on the experience of attorneys in our capital markets, structured finance, insurance, M&A, financial restructuring, privacy and cybersecurity, bank regulatory, real estate, and intellectual property practices.

To ensure that our clients have access to new information regarding blockchain developments and the impact on their business, our cutting-edge lawyers provide frequent updates and analysis on our blockchain blog, the Blockchain Legal Resource. Our blog has become a frequent destination for participants in the digital asset ecosystem.