Blockchain and Digital Assets
Overview
Blockchain technology—a means of distributing digital information without duplication—facilitates trade and has begun to revolutionize transactions across myriad industries. Blockchain is disruptive because it has the potential to lower the cost of transactions and make transactions more secure. To stay ahead of the curve, companies must think about and prepare for the impact of this wave of technological innovation on their business operations.
Hunton helps businesses deal with the vast regulatory, transactional, and business implications arising from the emergence and use of blockchain technology. The forward-thinking lawyers that make up our firm’s blockchain technology working group advise companies on all aspects of the use of blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies, including smart contracts and digital assets. Our multidisciplinary team draws on the experience of attorneys in our capital markets, structured finance, insurance, M&A, financial restructuring, privacy and cybersecurity, bank regulatory, real estate, and intellectual property practices.
To ensure that our clients have access to new information regarding blockchain developments and the impact on their business, our cutting-edge lawyers provide frequent updates and analysis on our blockchain blog, the Blockchain Legal Resource. Our blog has become a frequent destination for participants in the digital asset ecosystem.
Experience
Examples of recent blockchain-related projects in which our lawyers have been involved include:
- structuring financings involving the issuance of tokens, stablecoins, and other digital assets;
- counseling FinTech companies, financial institutions, trading platforms, cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallet apps and other market intermediaries seeking to comply with various state and federal laws and licensing regimes in connection with their digital asset strategies;
- negotiating supply chain and related services agreements for businesses moving elements of their operations to a blockchain;
- representing directors onboarding to blockchain companies;
- advising banks and thrifts on compliance management systems related to cryptocurrency operations, including providing banking services to cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms, trust and custodial services, and reward programs involving virtual currencies;
- advising as to the deployment of retailer payment processing systems involving cryptocurrency payments, both for physical point-of-sale systems as well as digital commerce gateway processing;
- prosecuting blockchain patents and related intellectual property issues involving digital assets (including in respect of nonfungible tokens);
- analyzing regulatory issues arising under the Bank Secrecy Act, OFAC regulations, and related sanctions and anti-money laundering laws;
- representing FinTech companies deploying distributed ledger technology across all elements of their businesses;
- reviewing proposed regulations and draft legislation involving blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other digital assets;
- advising banks and other sources of capital that are funding into financing structures involving collateral originated on blockchain;
- representing leading trade associations in public policy efforts involving blockchain and digital assets;
- defending businesses in regulatory investigations and litigation involving cryptocurrency and other digital assets; and
- advising a global investment bank in developing blockchain solutions for components of its business.
Insights
Legal Updates
- January 2, 2024Legal Update
- February 22, 2023Legal Update
- February 15, 2023Legal Update
- January 19, 2023Legal Update
- January 12, 2023Legal Update
- March 11, 2022Legal Update
- November 2, 2021Legal Update
- October 21, 2021Legal Update
- March 8, 2018Legal Update
- January 16, 2018Legal Update
- August 14, 2017Legal Update
Events
- April 26, 2022Event
- October 12, 2021Event
- October 17, 2018Event
- June 26, 2018Event
- August 9, 2017Event
Publications
- December 5, 2024Newsletter
- September 10, 2024Newsletter
- May 9, 2024Publication
- January 31, 2024Publication
- November 14, 2023Newsletter
- September 2018Publication
- September 2018Publication
- February 14, 2018Publication
- Winter 2018Publication
- Winter 2017/2018Publication
- September 2017Publication
- August 2017Publication
Blog Posts
- Blockchain Legal ResourceApril 8, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceMarch 31, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceMarch 13, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceMarch 3, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceFebruary 24, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceFebruary 11, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceFebruary 5, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceJanuary 30, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceJanuary 24, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceJanuary 23, 2025
- Blockchain Legal ResourceDecember 19, 2024
- Blockchain Legal ResourceApril 22, 2024
- Blockchain Legal Resource
News
- December 5, 2024News
- News
- June 12, 2024News
- December 6, 2023News
- July 20, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- December 2, 2022News
- September 27, 2022News
- December 10, 2021News
- March 24, 2021News
- June 12, 2019Media Mention
- September 5, 2018News
- August 7, 2018News