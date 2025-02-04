Hunton has a leading fund finance practice. Our team members have innovated transactional and security structures to serve the interests of our clients and the broader fund financing market over the past two decades. The team combines its deep knowledge of fund financing transactions and secured lending with a focus on client communication and accessibility to help our clients achieve their business objectives.

Our clients benefit from the firm’s global footprint and the strength of our interdisciplinary practice, which draws on our Private Investment Fund, Private Equity, Tax, Energy, and other relevant practices. The team regularly represents global financial institutions as lenders, agents and lead arrangers, as well as representing leading private equity funds as borrowers.

Our deal teams are leanly staffed with experienced attorneys who are experts in their respective fields and who are adept at anticipating potential bottlenecks in transactions and integrating relevant resources. We understand the unique issues presented by different types of fund financings, from net asset value (NAV) financings, to hybrid financings, to subscription facilities and use our knowledge and experience to identify the legal landscape for our clients and work closely with them to navigate that landscape in accordance with their goals.

We have advised global and regional financial institutions as well as a broad range of funds and their sponsors in all types of fund financings, from syndicated, cross border transactions with commitments exceeding $1 billion, to domestic transactions with commitments not exceeding $5 million. The Fund Finance team regularly works with an extensive network of offshore firms in jurisdictions commonly utilized for offshore funds (such as Cayman Islands, Ireland, Luxembourg, Guernsey, and BVI, among others).

The Fund Finance team’s knowledge and experience together with the broad reach and resources of the firm and our client focused practice, enable us to provide exceptional service to our clients.