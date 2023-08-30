Lending Services
Helping Clients Negotiate, Close and Manage High-Value Lending Transactions, Nationally and Internationally
Overview
Without question, commercial lending has long been one of the primary drivers of economic growth and progress. In recent years, however, borrowers and lenders have been faced with an unprecedented period of change, as technology and communication tools have reshaped traditional processes and once-local economic events now play out on a global stage. Market challenges continue to emerge at a rapid pace, and regulators are constantly shifting their focus in response to public calls for new forms of oversight.
The experienced attorneys of Hunton’s lending services practice help clients rise above the fray and remain focused on achieving growth and profitability. We accomplish this by partnering with clients to develop a deep, ongoing knowledge of their businesses and by maintaining fluency in current market terms and conditions. We are likewise familiar with the needs of sophisticated borrowers, senior lenders and other providers of capital, and draw on these insights when negotiating and documenting complex transactions, and when working through postclosing amendments required to address changing circumstances. We structure, negotiate, manage and close transactions involving borrowers engaged in a wide variety of industries and involving a broad spectrum of collateral, ranging from traditional accounts receivable and inventory to highly regulated assets and properties.
With more than 75 lawyers and legal professionals on our team, we have represented clients across numerous economic cycles; in fact, many of our ongoing client relationships have lasted for more than a decade. We deliver comprehensive, effective counsel in virtually every area and throughout the lifecycle of complex lending matters, including:
- asset-based and leveraged lending, including multi-borrower and single-borrower secured and unsecured transactions;
- syndicated lending, including creation of syndicates and management of multi-facility credit lines and loans;
- debt-trading activities, including national- and international-level distressed debt and credits;
- resolution and restructuring of troubled loans and distressed debt, including workouts and insolvency matters;
- lender liability matters and regulatory compliance; and
- pre-transaction diligence and structuring, documentation, transaction administration (including ongoing compliance inquiries, waivers and amendments).
We regularly represent commercial banks, financial services companies, institutional lenders and investment funds, among other lenders, and publicly traded companies, private corporations and private equity sponsors and portfolio companies. We recognize that client issues frequently involve the intersection of multiple areas of law. To provide customized legal solutions, we work regularly with lawyers from the firm’s bankruptcy, tax, intellectual property, real estate, environmental law, ERISA, health care and other practices. When disputes arise, we draw on the extensive trial and alternative dispute resolution experience of the firm’s litigation practice.
Experience
- Represented multiple lenders in a $195 million acquisition financing of a major clothing manufacturer
- Represented a commercial finance company in a multi-tranche, $42.5 million credit facility to finance a sponsor-led purchase of a logistics software provider
- Represented a commercial finance company in a multi-tranche, $235 million credit facility for a private correctional service provider
- Represented a hedge fund in a $70 million senior credit facility secured by collateralized loan obligation (CLO) interests
- Represented a commercial finance company in connection with a $150 million senior credit facility for a security alarm company
- Represented the agent in a $450 million refinancing of the borrower in the steel industry
- Represented the agent in a $30 million refinancing and restructuring of a Spanish network radio broadcaster
- Represented multiple lenders in a $300 million refinancing of a clothing retailer
- Represented the agent in a $65 million refinancing of the borrowers in the medical publishing business
- Represented the agent in a $100 million financing of a middle-market lender
