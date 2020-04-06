The greater the risk, the greater the reward. This business principle is most true in the transaction processing industry, where technology innovations, market access and interconnectivity have created tremendous business opportunities — and significant civil, criminal and public relations liabilities if things go wrong. We recognize that emerging technologies in the mobile, online and electronic payments arenas offer opportunities for financial institutions, merchants and consumers to reformulate commerce.

We represent clients from across the transaction processing industry:

Banks and financial institutions

Credit, debit and stored-value card providers

Data aggregators

Data processors

Device manufacturers

E-payment providers

Merchant processors

Merchants

Monetary transactions providers

Network service providers

Nonmonetary transactions providers

Social media networks

Software and systems developers

We have advised clients in the full range of issues facing the transaction processing industry, including:

Antitrust issues that arise in connection with payment and other networks designed to facilitate transactions

Participation in mobile wallet solutions and network tokenization programs

Issues related to merchant processing services and related solutions

Procurement of point-of-sale hardware, software and other technology

Corporate policy development and compliance with voluntary and mandatory industry guidelines, including those of the Electronic Transactions Association and ATM Industry Association

International and US federal and state regulatory compliance, including matters under the Bank Secrecy Act, the Dodd-Frank Act and the USA PATRIOT Act, as well as requirements of the US Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)

Issues relating to Regulation E, Durbin Amendment, ACH processes and compliance, debit and credit card processes and compliance, wire transfers (including Regulation J and UCC Article 4A), remittance transfers

Data security, including compliance with the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council’s (PCI DSS) standards

Privacy and data use rights

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, as well as divestitures

Performing due diligence of the onboarding processes and procedures in connection with establishing credit lines in favor of credit card processing companies and independent sales organizations

Negotiation of key provider and partner agreements

New product and service development

Resolution of business disputes, in court and before national and international arbitration associations

Defense of consumer class actions and business-to-business disputes arising from data breach events

