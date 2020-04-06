The greater the risk, the greater the reward. This business principle is most true in the transaction processing industry, where technology innovations, market access and interconnectivity have created tremendous business opportunities — and significant civil, criminal and public relations liabilities if things go wrong. We recognize that emerging technologies in the mobile, online and electronic payments arenas offer opportunities for financial institutions, merchants and consumers to reformulate commerce.

We represent clients from across the transaction processing industry:

Banks and financial institutions

Credit, debit and stored-value card providers

Data aggregators

Data processors

Device manufacturers

E-payment providers

Merchant processors

Merchants

Monetary transactions providers

Network service providers

Nonmonetary transactions providers

Social media networks

Software and systems developers

We have advised clients in the full range of issues facing the transaction processing industry, including: