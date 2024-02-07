Banking and Finance

Overview
Since the dawn of the twentieth century, Hunton has represented US and international banks, funds and other financial services firms in their leading-edge financing transactions. Drawing on this legacy of experience and the breadth of the firm’s expertise, we seamlessly help our clients understand the global legal landscape impacting their transactions, whether in commercial and leveraged finance, structured finance or real estate and energy capital markets.
Our collaborative culture and commitment to training enable our entire team to deliver strategic counsel to our clients in all that we do. Our diversity of expertise gives us exceptional market knowledge, and our representation of both lenders and borrowers prepares us to appreciate critical deal points from the perspective of all parties to the transaction. As trusted advisors, we help our clients achieve their transaction goals while hewing to sound credit and investment policy and statutory and regulatory compliance. We are, simply put, lawyers who understand both our clients’ business objectives and our role in effectuating them.
We advise on a wide range of transactional matters, including:
- Acquisition finance, including leveraged buyouts, tender offers and other recapitalizations and going private transactions
- Asset-based and leveraged lending, encompassing pre-transaction diligence, structuring, documentation, closing and post-closing transaction administration, including covenant compliance, extensions, restructurings, refinancings and lender liability matters
- Investment grade and commercial lending, including working capital and warehouse lines and LC facilities
- Fund finance, including subscription and NAV lines and portfolio leverage financings
- Energy capital markets and energy financing, including oil and gas and alternative energy (wind and solar)
- Distressed debt, securities and claims trading, troubled loan resolution, workouts, restructurings, debtor-in-possession and exit financings
- Swaps, derivatives and reg cap transactions
Experience
- Represented numerous commercial banks and other lending institutions in complex loan transactions, including syndicated credit facilities; secured and unsecured, asset-based loans; real estate and project financings; leveraged acquisition; going private and recapitalization financings; cross-border financings; term loan; revolving credit and letter of credit facilities, including multicurrency tranches; and leveraged lease financings
- Represented commercial banks, investment banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds in numerous LSTA, LMA, ISDA and other purchases and sales of domestic and international distressed and par bank debt, private equity “when issued” securities, and other securities and bankruptcy claims
Contacts
A cross-disciplinary team assisting clients with situations involving troubled banks.
