‘34 Act Reporting and Related Matters

We represent a wide variety of public companies in connection with their ongoing reporting and disclosure requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our clients include middle-market and large public companies across the full range of industries, at all stages of development, as well as their key investors and boards of directors. We strive to craft practical solutions to our clients’ most pressing matters.

In addition to drafting and reviewing periodic SEC reports (Forms 6-K, 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, 20-F and 40-F), we are experienced in conducting annual shareholder meetings (from preparing proxy statements to addressing shareholder proposals to dealing with proxy advisory firms to advising on meeting logistics) and preparing the full range of reports under Section 13 and Section 16. We also advise clients on matters involving investor relations, earnings calls, Regulation FD compliance, Regulation G compliance, requesting SEC staff interpretive guidance, and responding to SEC staff comment letters and other SEC inquiries. Further, we represent clients in complying with stock exchange listing requirements, developing SEC compliance policies and procedures, conducting corporate training, and executing share repurchase programs. Our clients include both U.S. companies and foreign private issuers with American depositary shares that trade in the U.S. We regularly team with our privacy and data security practice to address potential governance and SEC disclosure issues related to cybersecurity incidents. We are also experienced in advising clients on complying with the growing universe of voluntary and mandatory ESG and sustainability reporting standards, both domestically and abroad.

Our securities practice is complemented by, and integrated with, other practice areas, including corporate governance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, cybersecurity, sustainability and ESG, employee benefits and tax. We draw on the experience of our team members who have previously served on the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the staffs of other federal regulators. Our approach is guided by offering our clients not only technical knowledge, but also practical advice based on our experience advising clients across multiple industries and sectors.