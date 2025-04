Capital Markets and Securities

We advise businesses of all sizes and the world’s major investment banks in a wide variety of capital markets transactions. Representing both issuers and underwriters allows us to achieve a market-based balance between the protections demanded by institutional investors and the flexibility needed to effectively manage an issuer’s business.

Our capital markets team is experienced in efficiently handling every phase of the equity offering process. Since 2010, we have been involved in 70 IPOs that have raised almost $20 billion. We also advise clients on all types of debt issuances, both public and private, including convertible and mortgage debt, hybrid debt/equity structures and bridge financings. We have substantial expertise with public and private offerings of high-yield debt securities, investment grade debt securities and preferred securities.

Known for creating the first publicly traded limited partnerships, or master limited partnerships, in the early 1980s, our lawyers have been instrumental in developing industry standard debt covenant features for MLPs and oil and gas exploration and production companies, and are skilled in negotiation of covenant, subordination, lien and intercreditor issues, pertaining to offerings of both unsecured and secured high-yield notes. We have also participated in complex, innovative project financings completed through the issuance of high-yield notes.

We are skilled in the efficient execution of investment grade notes offerings, which are often accomplished virtually overnight. Because of our proficiency in this area, we are often requested by issuers to serve as designated counsel to their underwriters. In such role, we continuously maintain current knowledge of these issuers' businesses and disclosure issues.

We also offer clients a fully integrated team of lawyers for cross-border transactions, including lawyers with local law knowledge in the United States, the UK, Hong Kong, Thailand, China and the Middle East.

Hunton’s capital markets and securities practice is integrated with our other practice areas, including tax, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, project finance, transportation infrastructure and concessions, energy and infrastructure (including specialists in the oil and gas, midstream, downstream, power, renewables and utility sectors), executive compensation and employee benefits, real estate, environmental, competition and intellectual property. We offer our clients not only technical knowledge, but also practical advice based on our extensive experience.

*See Bloomberg Capital Markets League Tables