Corporate Governance and Board Advisory

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has a long history of boardroom level relationships, and we understand the importance of establishing and maintaining effective, efficient and responsive boards of directors. We are well-versed regarding public and private dialogues on governance, oversight, risk management, compliance, and shareholder engagement issues. We are well-positioned to integrate the firm’s experience in areas including antitrust, executive compensation, environmental, insurance coverage counseling, health care, privacy and litigation into boardroom dialogues.

We have represented boards of directors and their audit, nominating, governance and special committees; individual directors; and senior executives on a range of corporate governance matters, investigations, and related issues. Representative clients include an array of middle-market companies in multiple industries, as well as Fortune 100 companies, public company directors and officers, and nonprofit companies. In addition, we are ranked as a Tier 1 Corporate Law practice by U.S. News Best Law Firms.

Matters for which we have provided advice include: