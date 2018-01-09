Master Limited Partnerships

A master limited partnership (MLP), also known as a publicly traded partnership, is a limited partnership or limited liability company that is publicly traded on a US stock exchange and that earns over 90 percent of its income from certain qualifying sources. The vast majority of MLPs are involved in energy-related businesses.

Hunton was involved in the creation of the first MLPs in the early 1980s and served as issuer’s counsel on the first “drop down” MLP in 1983. Since the 1980s, we have been a market leader in MLP transactions because of our deep experience in the complex partnership, securities, tax and business issues associated with creating, governing and growing MLPs.

To date, we have:

Participated in transactions involving 70 percent of the Alerian MLP Index, a composite of the 50 most prominent energy MLPs.

Participated in transactions involving more than 50 percent of the natural resource-related MLPs and their general partners currently trading on US stock exchanges.

