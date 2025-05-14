Lone Star Governance

Texas – Open for Business

It is reported that pioneer Davy Crockett once said “You may all go to Hell, and I will go to Texas.” Did Davy relocate to Texas solely because he was a pioneer? Or maybe he was a pioneer “ahead of his time” with partial soothsayer abilities by predicting the business-friendly environment that Texas would become?

Predicted or not, Texas is business-friendly, which is why:

More than 50 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Texas.

More than 200 companies have relocated their headquarters to Texas since 2020.

Dallas is the 2 nd largest financial hub in the United States.

largest financial hub in the United States. Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) plans to commence business in Dallas to challenge New York’s exchange industry.

NYSE announced that it is relocating its Chicago trading operation to Dallas, reincorporating as NYSE Texas.

NASDAQ is opening a regional headquarters in Dallas.

The Texas Business Court was established in September 2024.

Hunton lawyers have been practicing in Texas for 120 years (our Lone Star boots have been leaving their mark on the Texas legal landscape since 1902). Currently, we have approximately 200 attorneys based in Texas, all with ample experience working on Texas related matters, and represent 25% of the publicly-traded corporations incorporated in Texas. We have also been at the forefront of changes impacting Texas companies. By way of example, Hunton has been a leader in helping to develop the Texas Business Organizations Code since its inception, and our litigation attorneys regularly appear in trial and appellate courts across Texas, including the new Texas Business Court.

All Things Texas – All Things Business Law

Hunton’s multi-disciplinary team draws from its attorneys in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and throughout the firm, practicing in the areas of corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, executive compensation, capital markets, securities, stock exchanges, D&O insurance, real estate, tax, and corporate litigation, among others. With a meaningful understanding of Texas business laws, a firm grasp of corporate objectives, and skilled advocacy, Hunton helps clients embrace the state’s offerings and navigate the legal and regulatory challenges of incorporating, doing business, or relocating to Texas. This Texas focus has led the firm to having over a dozen Texas-based practice areas ranked in the 2024 Chambers USA Guide

Additionally, we focus on early-stage companies seeking to secure growth capital and eventually pursue initial public offerings, public companies seeking to do business or reincorporate in Texas, mergers and acquisitions involving Texas entities (including the state’s novel divisive merger statute), and Texas businesses seeking to navigate the Texas Business Organizations Code. We represent Texas community banks and other commercial and investment banks, private pools of capital, family offices, and strategic investors financing the growth of businesses in the state.