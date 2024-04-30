Overview
For more than a century, Hunton has been a trusted advisor to clients in the energy industry. Our attorneys have assisted with development and financing of new energy sources and retirement of traditional energy sources, participated in the policy development process, helped clients navigate regulatory changes affecting the industry, and counseled clients on strategic opportunities to diversify their energy portfolios and achieve a greener economy. This work integrates asset and company acquisitions and dispositions, project financing, federal and state regulatory considerations, policy development, tax consideration and planning, permitting, compliance counseling, enforcement defense and litigation.
As the world continues to focus on lowering carbon emissions and conserving resources, we stand at the forefront with our clients offering an innovative solutions-based approach to achieving both sustainability and economic goals. Our team works to advance sustainable energy solutions drawing on a century of experience in the field. Our energy transition practice brings together our knowledge of diverse areas of the law, including:
- Renewable Energy, including wind, solar, geothermal, nuclear, hydrogen, hydroelectric and biomass
- New technology development, such as batteries and energy storage, and hydrogen fuel cells
- Carbon capture and sequestration
- Environmental, social, and governance principles
- Climate Change
- Natural Resources, including NEPA, ESA, CWA and MBTA compliance
- Environmental Justice
- Decommissioning older facilities and units, including associated facility and waste management
Our Team
Our rich knowledge and deep bench of lawyers—with experience in industry as well as numerous federal and state energy and environmental regulatory agencies, Capitol Hill and the White House—give us the resources and the know-how to tackle problems and build durable solutions for the energy transition. Publications such as The American Lawyer, National Law Journal, Chambers USA, Legal 500 United States, US News Best Lawyers and Law360 have recognized our practice and lawyers for their successful results and approach to client service. While we appreciate these honors, we measure success by the ultimate satisfaction of our clients in achieving their business and legal objectives.
Insights
Legal Updates
- April 30, 2024Legal Update
- October 17, 2023Legal Update
- June 28, 2023Legal Update
- June 12, 2023Legal Update
- September 7, 2022Legal Update
- July 21, 2022Legal Update
- June 21, 2022Legal Update
- January 28, 2022Legal Update
Publications
- Summer 2024Newsletter
Blog Posts
- The Nickel ReportJanuary 17, 2023
News
- February 13, 2025News
- December 12, 2024News
- October 7, 2024News
- October 3, 2024News
- October 2, 2024News
- August 23, 2024News
- News
- Media Mention
- June 27, 2024News
- June 12, 2024News
- April 23, 2024News
- March 15, 2024News
- February 7, 2024News
- October 5, 2023News
- October 3, 2023News
- June 27, 2023News
- April 4, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- October 20, 2022News
- October 18, 2022News
- September 29, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- July 19, 2022News
- April 7, 2022News
- April 4, 2022News
- September 30, 2021News
- September 22, 2021News
- September 14, 2021News
Contacts
- Special Counsel
Highlights
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 3 Minute ReadNews