Energy Litigation

These are interesting times for energy producers, providers and customers. Regulations are shifting, prices are fluctuating, and competition is growing stiffer by the day. On the other hand, new technologies and distribution models are expanding opportunities and offering creative solutions to help meet global energy demand.

Wherever the ground shifts to this degree, there is increased potential for commercial and regulatory conflict to arise. The energy industry is no exception.

Hunton provides a constant in this sea of change. From electricity to oil and gas, we have the skill and depth of experience to succeed when the stakes are high. For decades, our energy litigators have helped investor-owned electric utilities and power producers, independent system operators (ISOs), regional transmission organizations (RTOs), stand-alone transmission companies, oil and gas companies, pipeline owners, lenders, utility holding companies and other industry participants in their most complex disputes. We regularly provide advice to, and advocacy for, clients engaged in the production and distribution of energy derived from traditional sources, including hydroelectric, coal, oil and gas, as well as from renewable sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and biofuels.