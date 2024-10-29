Purchase and Sale of Energy Assets



The influx of private equity, infrastructure funds, financial and foreign investors into the US energy sector in the early part of this century has brought a wealth of capital available to fund ownership and development in the oil and gas and power sectors of the energy industry, and has presented new opportunities for traditional investor owned utilities and independent power producers. Our energy M&A lawyers regularly represent buyers and sellers in connection with the auction and bid process, due diligence and ultimate purchase and sale of upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas assets as well as independent power project portfolios and individual project assets.



Strategic Transactions



We represent large-scale publicly traded upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas companies (including MLPs) and publicly traded utilities in mergers-of-equals with competitors, acquisitions of smaller competitors, and go-private transactions led by investor consortiums. Our team navigates clients through the deal negotiations, board-level governance issues, and regulatory approval strategies to anticipate problems and create solutions.



Joint Ventures and Other Strategic Investments



We have represented leading energy companies, strategic investors, infrastructure funds, private equity funds and other financial investors in the formation of joint ventures and similar investment arrangements involving the contribution of assets, technologies and capital in the energy space, and the commitment to develop and operate same on behalf of the venturers.



Acquisition Financing and Regulatory Matters



We advise energy clients on acquisition finance and manage the unique environmental and regulatory issues involved in buying and selling regulated and unregulated energy assets. Our finance representation covers a variety of structures including investment grade public offerings, private placements, term loan B loans, traditional bank financings, reserve-based loans, and production payment financings, and our environmental advice includes guiding our clients through the environmental regulatory regime. Our environmental lawyers have been named “Environmental Practice Group of the Year” by Law360 for seven consecutive years. In addition, our energy regulatory lawyers can assist our clients with the FERC, NERC and other federal and state regulatory issues (including tariff or rate issues) applicable to ownership of energy pipeline or power infrastructure assets.