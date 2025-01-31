Energy Services

Overview
With one of the largest energy practices in the country, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is involved in all aspects of the energy industry. Our clients include domestic and foreign energy companies (the majors as well as large and small independents); pipeline, storage and other midstream companies; gas processors; refiners and petrochemical companies; oilfield service companies, including onshore and offshore drillers; oilfield equipment manufacturers; independent power project developers; power marketers; electric and gas utilities; communications and water companies; investment and commercial banks, and other institutional investors active in the industry.
The lawyers in this group have extensive experience in oil, gas and natural resources law, and routinely draw upon the firm’s strengths in other areas, such as finance, regulatory, real estate, tax, environmental, international and labor law, to handle energy industry projects and assignments.
Our experience includes:
- Acquisitions and sales (from due diligence review, through contract evaluation and negotiation, to closing)
- Energy finance, including reserve-based financing, production payment financing, VPPs, royalty trusts, equipment financing and mezzanine financing
- Joint ventures, including structuring and negotiating joint venture, partnership and LLC agreements, development agreements and other equity documentation
- Oil, gas and mineral exploration, production, development and operation activities, including drilling, participation, operating, farmout, master service, overriding royalty, gathering, transportation, processing, fractionation, sales and storage agreements
- Pipeline projects, including representation of both interstate and intrastate pipelines; the financing, structuring and permitting of pipeline projects; and negotiating acquisition, construction, throughput, precedent and operating agreements
- Project finance, including structuring, drafting and negotiating financing agreements, security documentation and lease agreements
- Power project development and financing, including the drafting and negotiation of all project agreements, such as power purchase, fuel supply and transportation, construction and steam agreements
- LNG projects, including project development, financing, tolling and equity participation agreements, as well as advising clients on regulatory aspects of such projects
- Clean and renewable energy projects that include all aspects of carbon finance, solar energy, wind energy, state and federal energy, environmental or financial incentive programs, biofuels, power generation and clean technologies
