Energy Services

With one of the largest energy practices in the country, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is involved in all aspects of the energy industry. Our clients include domestic and foreign energy companies (the majors as well as large and small independents); pipeline, storage and other midstream companies; gas processors; refiners and petrochemical companies; oilfield service companies, including onshore and offshore drillers; oilfield equipment manufacturers; independent power project developers; power marketers; electric and gas utilities; communications and water companies; investment and commercial banks, and other institutional investors active in the industry.

The lawyers in this group have extensive experience in oil, gas and natural resources law, and routinely draw upon the firm’s strengths in other areas, such as finance, regulatory, real estate, tax, environmental, international and labor law, to handle energy industry projects and assignments.

Our experience includes: