Overview
After more than a century of growth, the energy and infrastructure industries are at an important crossroads of opportunity and challenge. Global demand for energy continues to increase, as do calls for more efficient use of traditional and renewable power sources. New technologies hold great promise, while the underlying infrastructure that supported past economic development continues to age. Tightened credit markets are only beginning to thaw. At this critical time, energy and infrastructure clients need legal counsel that combines deep industry experience with a forward-thinking approach to business solutions.
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s dynamic energy and infrastructure practice began advising electric utility companies and railroads as early as 1901. Over the years, our practice has grown to meet the needs of this key economic sector and is today ranked among the top energy and infrastructure teams worldwide. With more than 100 corporate, project finance, lending, environmental, litigation, regulatory and tax partners practicing from our offices across the United States and in Europe and Asia, the firm consistently receives top-tier rankings by leading legal and industry publications such as Chambers USA and Chambers Global. Our accolades include several recent “Deal of the Year” awards from leading publications, including International Financial Law Review (IFLR), Project Finance magazine (PFM) and Project Finance International (PFI), among others.
Our clients include regulated and unregulated power companies and utilities, distributors and transportation companies, independent electric transmission companies and others involved in the oil, gas, LNG, coal, renewable and nuclear industries. In the project finance arena, we represent commercial banks and institutional lenders, development finance institutions, export credit agencies and project developers. We have counseled numerous federal, state and local governments, government subdivisions, and multilaterals throughout the world. The firm has advised on transportation, telecommunications, water and sewer, power generation, school and other infrastructure projects across the United States, Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America.
We provide comprehensive finance, development and infrastructure counsel at every step of a project, from initial conception through obtaining regulatory approvals; drafting, documenting and negotiating of joint venture, power-purchase and other agreements, intergovernmental arrangements and guidance on construction, operational and management issues. The individual lawyers of our lending practice have deep, focused experience in complex areas of finance, credit and lending, enabling the team to address the specific needs of commercial banks and other financial institutions, institutional lenders and investment funds. In addition, we regularly assist clients in obtaining federal and state aid, and in creating tax-efficient structures that provide access to the capital markets.
Insights
Legal Updates
- January 22, 2025Legal Update
- November 19, 2024Legal Update
- October 29, 2024Legal Update
- September 16, 2024Legal Update
- August 29, 2024Legal Update
- August 8, 2024Legal Update
- July 29, 2024Legal Update
- July 8, 2024Legal Update
- June 28, 2024Legal Update
- June 18, 2024Legal Update
- May 21, 2024Legal Update
- May 3, 2024Legal Update
- April 30, 2024Legal Update
- April 17, 2024Legal Update
- March 12, 2024Legal Update
- January 4, 2024Legal Update
- November 21, 2023Legal Update
- October 17, 2023Legal Update
- August 11, 2023Legal Update
- August 10, 2023Legal Update
- August 1, 2023Legal Update
- July 27, 2023Legal Update
- June 12, 2023Legal Update
- April 18, 2023Legal Update
- March 30, 2023Legal Update
- November 17, 2022Legal Update
- October 20, 2022Legal Update
- September 14, 2022Legal Update
- September 7, 2022Legal Update
- July 26, 2021Legal Update
- June 30, 2021Legal Update
- June 22, 2021Legal Update
- June 1, 2021Legal Update
- March 4, 2021Legal Update
- January 14, 2021Legal Update
- January 7, 2021Legal Update
- November 11, 2020Legal Update
- June 25, 2020Legal Update
- May 26, 2020Legal Update
- May 26, 2020Legal Update
- May 6, 2020Legal Update
- February 03, 2015Legal Update
- January 20, 2015Legal Update
- August 15, 2014Legal Update
- August 11, 2014Legal UpdateInternal Revenue Service Issues Clarification and Modification of Beginning of Construction Rules for Purposes of the Production Tax Credit (and Investment Tax Credit in Lieu of Production Tax Credit)
- July 22, 2014Legal Update
- September 23, 2013Legal Update
- August 8, 2013Legal Update
- July 24, 2013Legal Update
- March 5, 2013Legal Update
- December 27, 2011Legal Update
- October 28, 2009Legal Update
- October 9, 2009Legal Update
- July 31, 2009Legal Update
- March 24, 2009Legal Update
- March 2, 2009Legal Update
- March 31, 2008Legal Update
- March 4, 2008Legal Update
- March 4, 2008Legal Update
- February 15, 2008Legal Update
Events
- April 7, 2020Event
- December 11, 17-19, 2018Event
- March 22, 2018Event
- March 12, 2009Event
- May 15, 2008Event
Publications
- March 2025Publication
- September 27, 2024Publication
- January 2019Publication
- January 15, 2019Publication
- September 8, 2017Publication
- April 2017Publication
- Winter 2017Publication
- January 30, 2017Publication
- November 2016Publication
- August 23, 2016Publication
- July 2016Publication
- April 2016Publication
- 2015Publication
- August 2015Publication
- February 2015Publication
- January 2015Publication
- January 16, 2015Publication
- December 2014Publication
- October 9, 2014Publication
- September 2014Publication
- February 28, 2014Publication
- February 18, 2014Publication
- February 5, 2014Publication
- January 27, 2014Publication
- January 2014Publication
- September 2013Publication
- June 2013Publication
- April 2013Publication
- March 11, 2013Publication
- February 2013Publication
- November 19, 2012Publication
- November 12, 2012Publication
- September 24, 2012Publication
- June 14, 2012Publication
- March 1, 2008Publication
News
- February 13, 2025News
- February 12, 2025News
- February 4, 2025News
- January 31, 2025News
- January 16, 2025News
- December 20, 2024News
- December 12, 2024News
- December 11, 2024News
- December 9, 2024News
- November 12, 2024News
- November 4, 2024News
- October 29, 2024News
- October 25, 2024News
- October 18, 2024News
- October 8, 2024News
- October 7, 2024News
- October 4, 2024News
- September 23, 2024Media Mention
- September 23, 2024Media Mention
- September 20, 2024Media Mention
- September 11, 2024News
- September 5, 2024News
- August 22, 2024News
- News
- News
- News
- June 12, 2024News
- June 5, 2024News
- April 24, 2024News
- April 23, 2024News
- April 11, 2024News
- March 29, 2024News
- March 21, 2024News
- March 21, 2024News
- March 21, 2024News
- March 15, 2024News
- February 21, 2024News
- February 15, 2024News
- February 13, 2024News
- February 8, 2024News
- January 26, 2024News
- January 18, 2024News
- January 12, 2024News
- December 15, 2023News
- November 17, 2023News
- October 27, 2023News
- October 25, 2023News
- October 3, 2023News
- September 22, 2023News
- September 5, 2023News
- August 24, 2023News
- August 1, 2023News
- July 25, 2023News
- July 20, 2023News
- May 17, 2023News
- May 11, 2023News
- April 21, 2023News
- April 13, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- March 27, 2023News
- March 17, 2023News
- March 3, 2023News
- February 9, 2023News
- February 2, 2023News
- January 18, 2023News
- December 15, 2022News
- November 29, 2022News
- November 14, 2022News
- November 2, 2022News
- November 1, 2022News
- October 26, 2022News
- October 20, 2022News
- October 20, 2022News
- October 20, 2022News
- October 18, 2022News
- October 3, 2022News
- September 29, 2022News
- September 27, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- August 10, 2022News
- May 23, 2022News
- May 5, 2022News
- March 28, 2022News
- February 16, 2022News
- January 13, 2022News
- January 13, 2022News
- January 13, 2022News
- December 17, 2021News
- October 21, 2021News
- October 19, 2021News
- October 4, 2021News
- September 30, 2021News
- September 22, 2021News
- September 22, 2021News
- August 2, 2021News
- July 26, 2021News
- June 10, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- March 4, 2021News
- February 5, 2021News
- January 15, 2021News
- January 13, 2021News
- December 30, 2020News
- December 23, 2020News
- December 21, 2020News
- December 15, 2020News
- November 13, 2020News
- November 9, 2020News
- October 26, 2020News
- October 14, 2020News
- October 14, 2020News
- October 2, 2020News
- October 2, 2020News
- August 25, 2020News
- August 12, 2020News
- August 4, 2020News
- July 20, 2020News
- June 2, 2020News
- May 15, 2020News
- May 12, 2020News
- April 27, 2020News
- April 22, 2020News
- April 2, 2020News
- March 13, 2020News
- February 5, 2020News
- January 22, 2020News
- December 3, 2019News
- December 3, 2019News
- October 29, 2019News
- September 16, 2019News
- September 9, 2019News
- August 30, 2019News
- July 15, 2019News
- July 15, 2019News
- July 11, 2019News
- June 25, 2019News
- June 25, 2019News
- May 2, 2019News
- April 3, 2019News
- April 2, 2019News
- March 5, 2019News
- December 27, 2018News
- August 7, 2018News
- April 5, 2018News
- April 4, 2018News
- January 30, 2018News
- October 2, 2017News
- September 28, 2017News
- June 12, 2017News
- May 31,2017News
- May 18, 2017News
- April 4, 2017News
- February 21, 2017News
- November 30, 2016News
- November 17, 2016News
- October 31, 2016News
- August 9, 2016News
- August 6, 2016News
- June 3, 2016News
- April 4, 2016News
- March 17, 2016News
- February 22, 2016News
- January 21, 2016News
- December 23, 2015News
- December 4, 2015News
- September 30, 2015News
- September 2015News
- September 15, 2015News
- September 2, 2015News
- May 27, 2015News
- March 26, 2015News
- March 18, 2015News
- January 6, 2015News
- December 1, 2014News
- October 26, 2014News
- October 15, 2014News
- September 29, 2014News
- July 17, 2014News
- June 30, 2014News
- June 26, 2014News
- June 13, 2014News
- May 27, 2014News
- March 31, 2014News
- January 22, 2014News
- December 17, 2013News
- November 5, 2013News
- October 17, 2013News
- October 10, 2013News
- September 30, 2013News
- September 25, 2013News
- September 13, 2013News
- September 4, 2013News
- August 27, 2013News
- August 23, 2013News
- August 23, 2013News
- August 22, 2013News
- August 22, 2013News
- August 20, 2013News
- August 19, 2013News
- August 16, 2013News
- August 16, 2013News
- August 9, 2013News
- August 1, 2013News
- June 24, 2013News
- June 19, 2013News
- May 1, 2013News
- March 25, 2013News
- March 7, 2013News
- January 16, 2013News
- January 14, 2013News
- January 9, 2013News
- January 7, 2013News
- October 22, 2012News
- October 11, 2012News
- October 5, 2012News
- August 17, 2012News
- May 9, 2012News
- April 17, 2012News
- March 12, 2012News
- February 6, 2012News
- January 31, 2012News
- January 23, 2012News
- October 11, 2010News
- July 21, 2010News
- June 19, 2010News
- May 22, 2010News
- April 2, 2009News
- September 1, 2008News
- March 26, 2008News
- March 4, 2008News
- 2008News
- January 3, 2008News
- January 1, 2008News
- December 19, 2007News
- July 17, 2007News
- News
Contacts
Our cyber and physical security task force works with companies to minimize the risks and consequences of a serious security incident. Learn More
Access to affordable and reliable electricity plays a critical role in economic development, poverty reduction, and the preservation of the environment.
Highlights
- Publication
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews