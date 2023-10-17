For more than a century, Hunton has been a trusted advisor to clients in the energy industry. Our lawyers have assisted with development and financing of new energy sources and retirement of traditional energy sources, participated in the policy development process, helped clients navigate regulatory changes affecting the industry, and counseled clients on strategic opportunities to diversify their energy portfolios and achieve a greener economy. This work integrates asset and company acquisitions and dispositions, project financing, federal and state regulatory considerations, policy development, tax consideration and planning, permitting, compliance counseling, enforcement defense and litigation.

As the world continues to focus on lowering carbon emissions and conserving resources, we stand at the forefront of working with our clients to design innovative, creative solutions to help our clients achieve their sustainability and economic goals. Our team works to advance sustainable energy solutions drawing on a century of experience in the field. Our energy transition practice brings together our knowledge of diverse areas of the law, including new technology development, such as carbon capture, energy storage and hydrogen fuel cells. We support our clients with their energy transition needs and advise on the entire hydrogen value chain, including: