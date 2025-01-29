Nuclear Energy

Overview
Hunton Andrews Kurth has extensive experience in the establishment and development of nuclear power programs, supporting clients from across the globe in navigating virtually all aspects of the civilian nuclear industry.
We provide comprehensive legal and strategic guidance to advance our clients’ priorities. We advise our clients in legal, transactional, and policy matters surrounding the development, construction, and financing of conventional nuclear power programs, as well as advanced nuclear reactors or small modular reactor (SMRs) projects.
Our team has broad and deep experience with the global nuclear industry. We have negotiated complex multinational deals and drafted Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs); Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts; Operation and Maintenance (O&M) agreements; fuel supply and various fuel cycle contracts; as well as Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). We assisted our clients with establishing public-private partnerships and advised on tax, environmental, real and intellectual property issues associated with the development and deployment of next generation nuclear reactor technologies.
We offer practical solutions and advice on implementing international legal frameworks, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards and guidance, and requirements of independent nuclear regulators, including the UK Office for Nuclear Regulation and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. We assist clients with drafting comprehensive nuclear law and regulations on safety, security, safeguards, and civil liability for nuclear damage; verify alignment of contracts with national and international laws; and advise on regulatory reviews and licensing procedures and export controls compliance issues. We develop and deliver tailored guidance on human resource development in the field of nuclear law and regulations.
Members of our team have experience as in-house counsel for large utilities, as engineers, and as communications professionals. Prior to joining the firm, many worked the US Government, US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or IAEA.
Building on our experience licensing commercial reactors since the 1960s, we are continuing to pave the way on cutting-edge legal issues for emerging nuclear technologies. We are actively involved with the nuclear industry and professional associations, including as contributors to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), and IAEA.
Recent examples of our work include:
- advising on all aspects of the development and commercialization of an advanced nuclear reactor;
- supporting governments on new national nuclear power programs, including tender and procurement processes, as well as drafting and negotiating all contracts for the development, construction, financing, fuel supply, operations, and maintenance;
- providing guidance to newly established national regulatory authorities on the regulation of nuclear new build programs and the country’s first nuclear utilities, including drafting and reviewing national nuclear legal and regulatory frameworks and advising on long-term sustainability;
- advising lenders on models for financing new nuclear power construction projects and refurbishment of nuclear power plants for extended operation; and
- providing strategic and practical guidance on civil liability for nuclear damage, licensing and permitting process for new nuclear power plants, information disclosure systems, and public participation mechanisms in new nuclear power projects.
