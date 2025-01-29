Nuclear Energy

Hunton has extensive experience in the establishment and development of nuclear power programs, supporting clients from across the globe in navigating virtually all aspects of the civilian nuclear industry.

We provide comprehensive legal and strategic guidance to advance our clients’ priorities. We advise our clients in legal, transactional, and policy matters surrounding the development, construction, and financing of conventional nuclear power programs, as well as advanced nuclear reactors or small modular reactor (SMRs) projects.

Our team has broad and deep experience with the global nuclear industry. We have negotiated complex multinational deals and drafted Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs); Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts; Operation and Maintenance (O&M) agreements; fuel supply and various fuel cycle contracts; as well as Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). We assisted our clients with establishing public-private partnerships and advised on tax, environmental, real and intellectual property issues associated with the development and deployment of next generation nuclear reactor technologies.