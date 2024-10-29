Our experience in the energy industry for more than a century has given us a deep appreciation of the unique pressures facing clients in the oil, gas and LNG sectors. Relying on the strengths of our multifaceted team, we advise multinational oil and gas majors on litigation matters, represent governments on the development of regulatory regimes, and advise energy companies, investors and lenders on the development, financing and acquisition of oil and gas interests. We also advise state-owned companies on the midstream distribution, sale and regulatory treatment of natural gas sourced from indigenous fields and advise pipeline companies on regulatory, environmental, corporate and litigation issues. Our experience extends to oil and gas acreage, asset and entity acquisitions, and transactions involving exploration, production, development and transportation. The projects for which we have provided counsel include large, complex onshore and offshore oil and gas ventures both within the United States and across the globe. We use our experience in all facets of the industry to guide a range of clients including, but no limited to: independent producers; energy services companies; financial institutions, equity funds and royalty trusts; midstream and downstream treatment and processing operations; transportation and pipeline companies; and refineries.

Acquisitions Counsel

Whether an acquisition involves a single asset or an entire integrated oil and gas company, our firm offers complete and strategic representation. Working with local counsel as necessary, our lawyers assist in all phases of the acquisition process including:

Finalizing details of deal structure, transfer of title, tax, lien priority and securities compliance;

Negotiating and drafting transaction documents;

Ensuring that due diligence, title, contract issues, environmental assessments, and regulatory review are properly completed; and

Obtaining third-party consents and waivers, such as consents to assign and preferential purchase rights.

We have experience in a broad range of oil and gas assets, property and entity acquisitions, and exploration, production, development and transportation transactions. Our work involves oil and gas projects throughout the US, including offshore Gulf of Mexico and California, the Outer Continental Shelf and deepwater as well as international oil and gas transactions in Africa, Asia, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America. In connection with our oil and gas experience, our firm also provides environmental, tax, real estate, corporate/partnership, securities, antitrust, maritime, bankruptcy, litigation, international and labor advice and support with respect to issues which may arise in the course of an oil and gas transaction.

Transactions require extensive dealings with regulatory agencies, and we work with clients to complete all required state, federal and foreign governmental filings and notices with the appropriate agencies. Our oil and gas regulatory practice group regularly confers with a range of authorities and we maintain strategic relationships with a number of agencies.

Finance Counsel

Our firm represents lenders, underwriters and borrowers on all types of oil and gas financing transactions. We advise clients on lien and security issues unique to oil and gas property investments and help structure a variety of investment and financing vehicles including: