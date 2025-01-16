Project finance and development;

Hunton Andrews Kurth has an established reputation as a global leader for providing comprehensive advice in the development and financing of capital-intensive projects. We regularly represent sponsors, lenders, investors, independent power producers, government enterprises and other project participants operating in virtually every segment of the industry, including traditional oil, gas, LNG, coal and nuclear power, and companies involved in developing, marketing and distributing energy derived from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydro and biomass. Our team is well-versed in traditional project finance, as well as innovative public-private partnerships (P3) financing for energy, transportation, telecommunications and infrastructure projects.



Our projects attorneys have handled transactions in more than 75 countries, counseling clients on some of the world’s largest and most complex projects involving traditional energy, renewable energy and infrastructure projects. Additionally, we have handled a variety of infrastructure projects including industrial facilities, roadways, ports, sports stadiums and similar projects. We provide comprehensive finance, development and infrastructure counsel at every step of a project – from initial conception through obtaining regulatory approvals; drafting, documenting and negotiating of merger, joint venture, power-purchase and other agreements, intergovernmental arrangements; and guidance on construction, operational and management issues.



The individual lawyers of our projects practice have deep, focused experience in complex areas of finance, credit, and lending enabling the team to address the specific needs of commercial banks and other financial institutions, institutional lenders and investment funds. Our practice coordinates the delivery of legal services in a multidisciplinary approach, involving experienced lawyers from all practices of the firm in order to provide clients with seamless advice and creative solutions to their business needs. Our coordinated approach provides clients with a comprehensive team of talent advising clients on the full spectrum of project and energy-related matters including:

Project finance and development;

Project acquisitions and dispositions, and acquisition financings;

Financing and development of renewable projects;

Regulatory matters;

Tax; and

Public policy.

The firm consistently receives top-tier rankings by leading legal and industry legal publications such as Chambers USA, Chambers Global, and the Legal 500. Our accolades include several “Deal of the Year” awards from leading publications including International Financial Law Review (IFLR), Project Finance (PF) magazine and Project Finance International. Like the firm’s energy and infrastructure team, our environmental, corporate, litigation, regulatory and tax team partners consistently receive top-tier rankings by Chambers and other leading legal publications.