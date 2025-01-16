Project finance and development

Hunton has an established reputation as a global leader for providing comprehensive advice in the development and financing of capital-intensive projects. We regularly represent sponsors, lenders, investors, independent power producers, government enterprises and other project participants operating in virtually every segment of the industry, including traditional oil, gas, LNG, coal and nuclear power, and companies involved in developing, marketing and distributing energy derived from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydro and biomass. Our team is well-versed in traditional project finance, as well as innovative public-private partnerships (P3) financing for energy, transportation, telecommunications and infrastructure projects.

Our projects attorneys have handled transactions in more than 75 countries, counseling clients on some of the world’s largest and most complex projects involving traditional energy, renewable energy and infrastructure projects. Additionally, we have handled a variety of infrastructure projects including industrial facilities, roadways, ports, sports stadiums and similar projects. We provide comprehensive finance, development and infrastructure counsel at every step of a project—from initial conception through obtaining regulatory approvals; drafting, documenting and negotiating of merger, joint venture, power-purchase and other agreements, intergovernmental arrangements; and guidance on construction, operational and management issues.