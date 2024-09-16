Overview
Well before the current global focus on developing sustainable energy sources, Hunton actively engaged in assisting clients in developing alternative and renewable energy projects. Since the 1980s, we have represented developers and investors in biomass, geothermal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, solar, wind, and other innovative projects in the United States and around the world, offering a multidisciplinary approach and broad experience in financing, tax, environmental and land use, FERC and energy regulation, project development, and real estate, for seamless representation across the life of an energy project.
Our strong cross-practice renewable energy and clean power team helps clients with the financing, structuring, tax strategies, and regulatory approval of global renewable energy projects. From financial services institutions, to project developers and lenders, to export credit agencies, to regulated utilities and IPPs, to off-takers, to governments and other project participants throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the United States, we work closely with our clients—from initial conception, negotiation, and preparation of project documents and structuring project financing agreements, through siting, permitting, closing, and funding. We provide trusted counsel at every step, as clients seek to achieve strategic renewable energy and clean power business objectives.
Our services include the following:
Biomass
We represent investors, lenders, developers, operators, and other industry participants in connection with open-loop and closed-loop biomass projects—including stand-alone biomass-fueled power plants, powerhouses located at pulp and paper mills, and conversion of coal-fired plants to biomass—in the United States and abroad. We advise on the construction, financing, and operation of biomass projects, and the sale of the power they generate. We have been active in all facets of biomass facility development, including advice pertaining to Section 45 tax credits for the production of electricity from open-loop and closed-loop biomass projects and Section 1603 Treasury grants in lieu of tax credits.
Geothermal
With extensive worldwide experience in geothermal projects, we understand that geothermal energy offers significant potential to deliver clean, reliable, and locally produced base-load power for developed and emerging market countries, but also carries a higher risk profile than many other renewable and traditional energy options because of the high cost of validating resources through exploration and confirmation drilling. We are keenly aware of the unique challenges facing governments, developers, investors, and other participants involved in geothermal energy projects and work closely with clients in both the public and private sectors to identify and develop unique risk mitigation strategies and cost-benefit analyses for geothermal power projects.
Hydro
Our team has advised sovereign governments, utilities, developers, private equity funds, and lenders on hydroelectric power projects located across the United States and globally. Our wide-ranging experience in hydroelectric power project development and financing includes both this work and almost a century of representation of US electric utility companies. We structure and negotiate equity and debt financing for domestic and international hydroelectric power projects; represent power project developers and sponsors, as well as international banks and other lenders, in syndicated credit transactions and structured financings; and have served as counsel in projects that utilized financing and other programs provided by the US Ex-Im Bank, OPIC, the World Bank, MIGA, the IFC, IDB, and other governmental and multinational export credit, risk insurance, and lending agencies.
Landfill Gas
We have experience in landfill gas transactions throughout the United States—performing due diligence and providing regulatory, tax, and project financing advice—including transactions that qualify for Section 45 tax credits or Section 1603 cash grants. We guide clients through vulnerability assessments, legal contingency plans, and emergency planning associated with landfill gas facilities and offer environmental advice pertaining to facility siting and operation, permitting, rulemaking, compliance, and enforcement. We also handle creating and analyzing structures for the purchase of facilities and the commercial arrangements for the projects, negotiating landfill gas rights agreements, leases, environmental indemnity agreements, and agreements for the purchase and sale of landfill gas for use in electric generation, industrial burner-tip applications, and gas pipeline distribution.
Solar
Hunton’s solar practice lawyers have broad experience advising clients in the financing, structuring, construction, development, and operation of solar energy projects, investments, and transactions. We represent investors, lenders, developers, and contractors in connection with solar projects throughout the world, ranging from ground-mounted utility-scale projects through portfolios of roof-mounted residential systems.
Sustainability and Corporate
Sustainability and clean power initiatives are at the forefront for a growing number of corporations and investors. Along with the opportunities created by these initiatives—including positive publicity and goodwill, tax benefits, and the ability in some cases to lock in electricity prices over a long term—corporations entering clean power transactions or embarking upon sustainability initiatives are faced with a new suite of complex legal issues. Our dedicated, cross-disciplinary team counsels corporations and investors on: clean power procurement; green bonds and similar clean power financing and investment transactions; development of sustainable facilities, including data centers; tax equity investments; joint ventures with renewable energy companies; securities law compliance; renewable energy certificate (REC) trading; project permitting and real estate; and environmental law compliance.
Wind
Offering a full range of experience in financing, tax, environmental, project development, and real estate, we strategically advise investors, lenders, utilities, sponsors, developers, and other industry participants in all facets of wind transactions in the United States and internationally. We navigate all aspects of finance, construction, leasing, and permitting; negotiate project and off-take agreements; and focus on tax-efficient structures to monetize existing projects and develop new facilities that optimize tax benefits across the globe.
Insights
Legal Updates
- September 16, 2024Legal Update
- July 29, 2024Legal Update
- June 12, 2023Legal Update
- September 7, 2022Legal Update
- September 7, 2022Legal Update
- July 21, 2022Legal Update
- June 30, 2022Legal Update
- January 28, 2022Legal Update
- January 24, 2022Legal Update
- September 8, 2021Legal Update
- June 30, 2021Legal Update
- May 17, 2021Legal Update
- March 4, 2021Legal Update
- January 14, 2021Legal Update
- January 7, 2021Legal Update
- June 1, 2020Legal Update
- May 28, 2020Legal Update
- February 20, 2020Legal Update
- June 6, 2019Legal Update
- July 31, 2018Legal Update
- June 25, 2018Legal Update
- February 14, 2018Legal Update
- March 28, 2017Legal Update
- December 15, 2016Legal UpdateIRS Issues Updated Guidance on Beginning of Construction Requirements Under Sections 45 and 48 of the Internal Revenue Code
- December 5, 2016Legal Update
- November 3, 2016Legal Update
- November 1, 2016Legal Update
- May 6, 2016Legal Update
- November 16, 2015Legal Update
- August 19, 2015Legal Update
- June 25, 2015Legal Update
- April 3, 2015Legal Update
- March 11, 2015Legal Update
- February 12, 2015Legal Update
- February 03, 2015Legal Update
- January 20, 2015Legal Update
- August 15, 2014Legal Update
- August 11, 2014Legal UpdateInternal Revenue Service Issues Clarification and Modification of Beginning of Construction Rules for Purposes of the Production Tax Credit (and Investment Tax Credit in Lieu of Production Tax Credit)
- July 22, 2014Legal Update
- May 2, 2014Legal Update
- September 23, 2013Legal Update
- July 24, 2013Legal Update
- April 16, 2013Legal Update
- March 5, 2013Legal Update
- January 25, 2013Legal Update
- January 2, 2013Legal Update
- October 26, 2012Legal Update
- March 30, 2012Legal Update
- March 14, 2012Legal Update
- September 12, 2011Legal Update
- July 1, 2011Legal Update
Events
- Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11:00 am–12:30 pm ETEvent
Publications
- October 2018Publication
- October 12, 2018Publication
- January 2018Publication
- October 2017Publication
- October 2017Publication
- October 2017Publication
- September 8, 2017Publication
- April 2017Publication
- January 30, 2017Publication
- January 2017Publication
- November 2016Publication
- October 2016Publication
- July 2016Publication
- November 2015Publication
- 2015Publication
- August 2015Publication
- February 2015Publication
- January 2015Publication
- December 2014Publication
- October 2014Publication
- September 2014Publication
- January 2014Publication
- September 2013Publication
- August 19, 2013Publication
- August 1, 2013Publication
- June 2013Publication
- April 2013Publication
- February 2013Publication
- November 19, 2012Publication
- September 24, 2012Publication
News
- June 11, 2025News
- June 5, 2025News
- April 29, 2025News
- April 22, 2025News
- April 15, 2025News
- April 10, 2025News
- February 13, 2025News
- February 12, 2025News
- January 31, 2025News
- January 16, 2025News
- December 12, 2024News
- December 11, 2024News
- December 9, 2024News
- November 4, 2024News
- October 7, 2024News
- October 4, 2024News
- October 2, 2024News
- September 5, 2024News
- News
- News
- June 12, 2024News
- June 6, 2024News
- April 23, 2024News
- March 21, 2024News
- March 21, 2024News
- March 15, 2024News
- February 15, 2024News
- February 8, 2024News
- January 26, 2024News
- December 21, 2023News
- December 15, 2023News
- October 27, 2023News
- September 5, 2023News
- August 21, 2023News
- July 25, 2023News
- June 8, 2023News
- June 1, 2023News
- May 17, 2023News
- May 11, 2023News
- May 2, 2023News
- April 4, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- March 24, 2023News
- March 17, 2023News
- February 23, 2023News
- February 16, 2023News
- February 2, 2023News
- January 17, 2023News
- December 15, 2022News
- November 29, 2022News
- November 14, 2022News
- October 26, 2022News
- October 20, 2022News
- October 18, 2022News
- September 12, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- August 10, 2022News
- July 19, 2022News
- June 10, 2022News
- June 9, 2022News
- June 1, 2022News
- May 23, 2022News
- February 18, 2022News
- February 16, 2022News
- January 13, 2022News
- January 13, 2022News
- December 17, 2021News
- September 14, 2021News
- August 24, 2021News
- August 2, 2021News
- July 26, 2021News
- June 28, 2021News
- June 10, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- March 4, 2021News
- February 18, 2021News
- February 5, 2021News
- December 23, 2020News
- December 15, 2020News
- October 26, 2020News
- August 4, 2020News
- July 20, 2020News
- June 12, 2020News
- May 12, 2020News
- April 27, 2020News
- February 18, 2020News
- February 5, 2020News
- October 29, 2019News
- August 30, 2019News
- June 6, 2019News
- May 2, 2019News
- April 25, 2019News
- February 26, 2019News
- June 13, 2018News
- May 16, 2018News
- March 5, 2018News
- October 16, 2017News
- June 12, 2017News
- May 31,2017News
- August 9, 2016News
- July 7, 2016News
- June 3, 2016News
- February 17, 2016News
- December 23, 2015News
- December 4, 2015News
- August 4, 2015News
- May 28, 2015News
- May 27, 2015News
- April 1, 2015News
- March 25, 2015News
- October 26, 2014News
- October 15, 2014News
- September 29, 2014News
- September 3, 2014News
- August 12, 2014News
- May 27, 2014News
- March 31, 2014News
- February 10, 2014News
- June 24, 2013News
- March 25, 2013News
- February 1, 2013News
- January 16, 2013News
- January 14, 2013News
- October 5, 2012News
- May 9, 2012News
- March 12, 2012News
- February 28, 2012News
- January 31, 2012News
- October 24, 2011News
Highlights
- 2025-06-19Event
- 7 Minute ReadNews
- 6 Minute ReadNews