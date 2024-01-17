Hunton Andrews Kurth represents a diverse range of global operations clients who are navigating risks and opportunities associated with emerging human rights-related areas of law. We counsel on laws focused on human rights and “soft law” (e.g., industry voluntary initiatives, NGO codes of conduct) that often transform into “hard law” with an eye toward brand protection, reputation, corporate legal risk avoidance, and compliance with reporting requirements and applicable laws.

We assist clients with international, national, and subnational human rights-focused legal frameworks. Our work includes navigating the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and related mandatory reporting and other regulatory requirements, which set out the components of human rights due diligence. Our team assists with the identification and management of potential human rights impacts associated with mergers and acquisitions, existing and future operations, and global supply chains.

Our cross-team human rights work is part of Hunton’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Environmental Justice practices and we draw on a diverse range of attorneys from our Corporate, Environmental and Climate, Privacy and Cybersecurity, Capital Markets and Securities, Labor and Employment, Energy and Infrastructure, and Litigation teams.

Below are select matters that illustrate our broad experience on human rights-related matters: