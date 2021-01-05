Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense

Government oversight of compliance with environmental laws often results in investigations of, and enforcement against, corporations and individuals. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s experienced team of attorneys guides clients through investigations and enforcement actions or threats by federal, state, or local governmental agencies, or by private parties in the form of citizen suits.

Our vigorous defense of enforcement actions combines the benefits of our range of substantive experience in all major areas of environmental regulation with our significant experience in internal investigations, enforcement defense, related litigation, and other adversarial proceedings. Whether the government is pursuing an administrative, civil, or criminal action, our team has the knowledge and skill to assess a situation and provide the direction necessary to bring the action to a conclusion. Our work cuts across numerous venues in federal and state courts, administrative agencies, and independent hearing panels, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Environmental Appeals Board.

We defend against all types of enforcement actions and initiatives and handle a wide array of litigation-related matters, including demands for information through requests and subpoenas, emergency and injunctive relief, stop orders, site investigations, notices of violation or non-compliance, imposition of significant civil or criminal penalties, and more. We conduct internal investigations, prepare for litigation, manage collection, review, and production of corporate records, lead trials, and negotiate settlements. We represent a variety of client types, including chemical and pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers (including manufacturers of on-road and nonroad vehicles and engines and retail and consumer products), electric and natural gas utilities, petroleum companies, agribusiness (including intensive livestock operators and processors), pulp and paper and timber industry companies, and developers, landowners, and others involved in property development. In all cases, we constantly evaluate the prospects and risks of settlement or mediation, weigh those against client business needs and strategies, and make informed recommendations.

Our accomplished team includes attorneys with enforcement experience in the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Environment and Natural Resources Division, EPA, US Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and US Department of Interior, and inside corporations in various industries.

Representative examples of our experience include: