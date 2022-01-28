Natural Resources
Cross-Disciplinary solutions-focused national natural resources counsel with deep-rooted industry and regulatory knowledge.
Overview
Virtually every project, initiative or transaction involving real property has a natural resources component. Whether constructing new energy infrastructure, developing residential or commercial real estate, or acquiring existing manufacturing facilities, companies must understand the complex regulatory framework that will govern the interaction between their own mission-critical activities and the surrounding natural resources.
Our Multidisciplinary Team. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s natural resources practice — which includes attorneys from the environmental, real estate, renewable energy and regulated industries teams — advises clients throughout the United States and provides effective legal guidance to businesses, producers, refiners, and manufacturers. Our lawyers advise on a wide range of matters including, minerals and construction aggregates, oil and gas exploration, drilling, refining and transportation, as well as provide guidance on timber and land conservation management, wetlands mitigation and banking and mineral and water rights.
Our Strategy. The experienced attorneys of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s natural resources practice advise clients at every phase of a project, from site selection and environmental due diligence; through preparation of environmental analyses and negotiation of permits, approvals and mitigation agreements; to compliance with federal and state environmental laws and regulations. Throughout these processes, we help clients navigate efficiently through the regulatory landscape and achieve their ultimate business objectives, timely and defensibly. We make sure that any regulatory action is built on a strong administrative record that can withstand scrutiny should litigation arise. In addition, our litigators regularly bring court challenges on behalf of our clients against questionable or unclear administrative guidance, policies or rules issued by regulators, and defend our clients’ interests in natural resource litigation or enforcement actions. We understand that our clients’ projects are part of larger business initiatives that often involve fixed timeframes and far-reaching commitments, and work cooperatively with legal co-counsel, compliance managers and technical consultants to help ensure that key milestones are met on schedule and as required. In addition, we assist companies engaged in the extraction, processing, distribution and sale of natural resources tackle a broad array of regulatory and other legal and operational hurdles within the real estate sector.
Our Value. Our team has extensive knowledge of, and has worked on, virtually every major piece of natural resources and environmental legislation, including the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act, Rivers & Harbors Act, Endangered Species Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, National Historic Preservation Act, CERCLA and the Clean Air Act, among others. We understand that our clients’ projects are part of larger business initiatives that often involve fixed timeframes and far-reaching commitments, and work cooperatively with legal co-counsel, compliance managers and technical consultants to help ensure that key milestones are met on schedule and as required. We draw on our extensive experience with federal and state agencies to help clients work with regulators, and we provide creative solutions and asset-maximization strategies in the re-use, development and/or sale of reclaimed lands. Our experienced attorneys across the nation regularly represent industry groups and individual businesses in helping draft legislative and regulatory language that balances the competing demands upon the nation’s valuable natural resources, offering clients an unparalleled combination of local knowledge and national perspective.
Insights
Legal Updates
- January 28, 2022Legal Update
- December 5, 2016Legal Update
- November 3, 2016Legal Update
- June 30, 2016Legal Update
- June 2, 2016Legal UpdateSupreme Court Unanimously Holds That Agency Assertions of Jurisdiction Are Subject to Immediate Judicial Review
- June 1, 2016Legal Update
- March 10, 2016Legal UpdateMajor Changes to Endangered Species Act Critical Habitat Rules Will Cause Substantial Impacts to Land Use
- February 19, 2016Legal Update
- January 12, 2016Legal Update
- October 01, 2015Legal Update
- June 11, 2015Legal Update
- June 5, 2015Legal UpdateTenth Circuit Affirms Key Victory for Energy Industry Clients in Clean Water Act Challenge to Nationwide Permits
- June 4, 2015Legal Update
- May 19, 2015Legal Update
- April 29, 2015Legal Update
- April 16, 2015Legal UpdateThe Eighth Circuit Holds that a Corps Positive Finding of Clean Water Act Jurisdiction is Final Agency Action Subject to Judicial Review
- March 5, 2015Legal Update
- February 3, 2015Legal Update
- December 11, 2014Legal UpdateCalifornia’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act to Give Broad Regulatory Authority to Local and State Agencies
- November 25, 2014Legal Update
- November 18, 2014Legal Update
- July 2, 2014Legal Update
- June 13, 2014Legal Update
- January 23, 2014Legal Update
- January 14, 2014Legal Update
- December 3, 2013Legal Update
- November 18, 2013Legal Update
- September 18, 2013Legal Update
- May 24, 2013Legal Update
- May 21, 2013Legal Update
- May 7, 2013Legal Update
- May 3, 2013Legal Update
- April 8, 2013Legal Update
- February 14, 2013Legal Update
- January 23, 2013Legal Update
- November 6, 2012Legal Update
- September 6, 2012Legal Update
- August 23, 2012Legal Update
- July 23, 2012Legal Update
- June 29, 2012Legal Update
- June 22, 2012Legal Update
- June 12, 2012Legal Update
- June 7, 2012Legal Update
- March 30, 2012Legal Update
- March 22, 2012Legal Update
- March 7, 2012Legal Update
- March 6, 2012Legal Update
- June 25, 2009Legal Update
- December 23, 2008Legal Update
- November 26, 2008Legal Update
- November 25, 2008Legal Update
- April 8, 2008Legal Update
Events
- July 22, 2020Event
- November 29, 2016Event
- November 3, 2015Event
- April 29, 2015Event
Publications
- 2021Publication
- Spring 2019Publication
- December 19, 2017Publication
- April 21, 2016Publication
- November 2015Publication
- Summer 2015Publication
- August 1, 2013Publication
- July 3, 2012Publication
- January/February 2012Publication
Blog Posts
- The Nickel ReportApril 7, 2025
- The Nickel ReportMarch 21, 2025
- The Nickel ReportSeptember 9, 2024
News
- February 13, 2025News
- January 23, 2025News
- October 4, 2024News
- April 23, 2024News
- April 22, 2024News
- February 13, 2024News
- January 17, 2024News
- July 19, 2022News
- April 13, 2022News
- April 4, 2022News
- January 19, 2022News
- September 2, 2021News
- June 1, 2021News
- May 27, 2021News
- May 12, 2021News
- December 14, 2020News
- September 15, 2020News
- January 25, 2018News
- December 21, 2017News
- January 19, 2017News
- December 16, 2016News
- May 19, 2016News
- January 11, 2016News
- November 2015News
- September 9, 2015News
- June 29, 2015News
- June 8, 2015News
- January 13, 2015News
- December 5, 2014News
- March 31, 2014News
- March 14, 2014News
- February 11, 2014News
- January 14, 2014News
- January 13, 2014News
- January 3, 2014News
- January 3, 2014News
- January 22, 2013News
- January 11, 2013News
- January 30, 2012News
- September 30, 2008News
- April 1, 2008News
Highlights
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 3 Minute ReadNews