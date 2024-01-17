Waste and the Circular Economy

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP counsels clients in matters involving solid and hazardous waste facilities, transportation, storage and disposal, reuse, recycling and reclamation within federal, state and international legal frameworks—including on “circular economy” concepts, trends and questions associated with product design sustainability and strategic thinking. For example, our team advises on the practical implications and opportunities associated with the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) in the context of corporate product stewardship objectives.

Our experience includes navigating waste-focused legal frameworks (e.g., the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), the European Union (EU) Waste Framework Directive) and corresponding subnational programs (e.g., the California Department of Toxic Substances Control programs, state extended producer responsibility laws). Our clients rely on our counsel regarding export and cross-border waste shipment requirements, including obligations associated with Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Control System, the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal (Basel Convention), and the Harmonized OECD-Basel Protocol Guidelines, as well as environmental provisions in multi-party and bilateral trade agreements. We also have experience directing consultants on waste characterization and other technical matters that are highly relevant to the applicable rules and control procedures.

Below are select illustrations of our experience on waste-related matters: