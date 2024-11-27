For nearly 30 years, our lawyers in Brussels have advised European, US and other multinational clients on regulatory, privacy and data protection, e-commerce, general corporate, M&A and corporate financial matters at both the EU and national levels.

Our Brussels data protection and privacy team has consistently achieved top rankings in Chambers Global, Chambers Europe, Who’s Who of Internet and e-Commerce & Data Protection Lawyers, and the Legal 500 (Belgium), and is part of Hunton’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice regarded as the top practice worldwide by Computerworld magazine. The team handles cross-border security incidents, data transfers, and privacy issues pertaining to “new media” technologies, such as cloud computing and mobile app. We have built up exceptional know-how in helping clients comply with the new EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Hunton is also one of the leading EU regulatory law firms in Brussels. We focus on environmental law, health and safety, energy, chemical law, life sciences, biotechnology and product regulation. In addition to legislative policy work, we assist our clients with strategic and compliance advice as well as dispute resolution.

Our lawyers in Brussels counsel clients on capital market products such as swaps, commercial paper programs and other corporate debt offerings, and offer significant experience in secured and unsecured lending transactions. For companies looking to grow or scale their business, our corporate and commercial practice advises on commercial agreements, including agency, distribution, franchising, licensing, manufacturing, warehousing and equipment leasing contracts, and is adept at coordinating cross-border transactions from Brussels. We are also attuned to our clients’ labor and employment needs, advising on such issues as transfers of businesses, employment policies, individual contracts and conditions, and related tax and social security issues.