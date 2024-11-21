With considerable strengths in technology and data protection; energy and infrastructure; and banking and finance, our lawyers in the UK assist clients on a wide variety of domestic and cross-border work.

Our lawyers counsel clients on all facets of European data protection law, helping them assess the impact of the GDPR and implement a strategy for compliance, conduct privacy and information security assessments, implement legal mechanisms for transferring data, prevent and manage cyber events, respond to information security breaches and manage information governance issues.

In energy and infrastructure, our lawyers provide a full range of legal services to clients developing, financing, operating and restructuring projects, bringing significant global experience to bear on public-private partnership (PPP) projects. We advise leading European, Asian, Australian, North and South American, African and Middle Eastern financial institutions, multinational sponsors and governments undertaking project finance and development transactions across a range of sectors, including oil and gas, mining and minerals, renewables and infrastructure.

Lawyers in our London office advises borrowers, banks and financial institutions on secured and unsecured syndicated and bilateral credits in a wide range of industries. We also advise on a range of big-ticket asset finance transactions, including operating and finance leases of transportation assets.