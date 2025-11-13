Overview
Our commitment to Türkiye is underscored by our deep knowledge of the local market, coupled with our strong international reach. Our team, which includes a number of Turkish speakers, is strategically positioned in the world’s key financial and regulatory hubs to serve clients both in Türkiye and Turkish clients abroad. We offer comprehensive legal services across various practice areas, including corporate finance, project development and finance, corporate, M&A, and dispute resolution. As trusted advisors, we deliver bespoke solutions tailored to meet each client’s unique needs.
With a global perspective and deep-rooted experience, our team offers guidance throughout the entire project lifecycle—from development and financing through the sale/acquisition/IPOstage. We are recognized for our leadership in industries ranging from power (including nuclear), oil and gas, infrastructure, and mining and metals. Our capabilities extend well beyond these core areas and we provide comprehensive industry coverage in energy, financial services, retail and consumer products, and real estate, as well as considerable experience in more than 100 distinct areas of practice.
Experience
This includes the prior experience of our attorneys at their previous firms.
Power (Nuclear, Renewables, and Conventional)
- Advised JBIC, NEXI and Japanese commercial banks in connection with ATMEA’s bid for the development and financing of the Sinop nuclear power plant.
- Advised the World Bank on electricity sector reform options and assisted in developing a strategy for sector reform.
- Advised the Privatisation Authority of Türkiye and TEİAŞ on the planned initial public offering of TEİAŞ.
- Advised a Turkish independent power producer in its acquisition and financing of various power generation projects in Eastern Europe.
- Advised HSBC Bank and ING Bank in the export financing for the development of three wind farms by Rönesans Enerji A.Ş. under the YEKA programme.
- Advised HSBC Bank in the export financing for the development of wind and solar farms by EnerjiSA Enerji Üretim A.Ş.
- Advised Gama Enerji in connection with the restructuring of existing project finance debt provided to its subsidiary, Kremna Enerji, for the development and construction of two hydropower plants in Türkiye. The lenders are the EBRD, IFC, and ICBC.
- Advised EBRD as lender under TL- denominated facilities made available to EnerjiSA Enerji A.Ş., a major Turkish utility, for upgrading its electricity distribution assets.
- Advised Akfen Renewables in connection with the financing for its acquisition of Zorlu Rüzgar, a major wind farm operator.
- Advised a syndicate of lenders (including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, FMO, and the IFC) in relation to the financing of investment costs for a distribution network operator owned by Zorlu Holding in Türkiye.
- Advised Akfen Renewables in connection with the project financing for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of a portfolio of solar power plants in Türkiye, financed by EBRD and Turkish commercial banks.
- Advised Akfen Renewables in connection with the project financing for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of four greenfield wind farm projects in Türkiye, financed by EBRD and commercial banks with export credit agency cover.
- Advised EBRD, Proparco, and international commercial lenders in relation to the financing of a wind farm with a total installed capacity of approximately 85MW in Türkiye.
- Advised EnerjiSA Enerji Üretim A.S. (a subsidiary of Sabanci Holding and E.ON) in connection with the development and financing of a portfolio of power projects, including hydro, combined cycle gas turbines, wind, and lignite, financed by IFC, EIB, EBRD, Proparco, K-Sure, and a syndicate of international and domestic commercial banks.
- Advised Garanti Bankası in the limited recourse acquisition financing (including mezzanine financing provided by QInvest) for the acquisition of two hydroelectric power plants by Crescent Capital.
- Advised Garanti Bankası, Halk Bankası, İş Bankası, Türkiye Sinai Kalkınma Bankası, Yapı ve Kredi Bankası, and Ziraat Bankası in the financing of the privatisation of Kemerköy and Yeniköy thermal power plants and Kemerköy port facilities, owned by IC İçtaş Enerji Üretim ve Ticaret A.Ş.
- Advised İş Bankası in connection with financing the construction and operation of two hydroelectric power plants in Albania.
- Advised developers on the development and financing of a 700 MW power plant in Aliağa.
- Advised lenders on the development and financing of the Boyabat Dam and hydroelectric power plant.
- Advised the arranging lender on the project financing of a 45 MW geothermal power plant in Türkiye.
Infrastructure
- Advised Yıldırım Holding and Yılport Holding in connection with a Bpifrance- covered and a DFC financing for the development of Puerto Bolívar, Ecuador, under a 50-year concession.
- Advised Yılport Holding in connection with financing for its ports in Europe and Latin America.
- Advised Yılport Holding in connection with the acquisition and capex financing provided by the European Investment Bank and commercial banks for its portfolio of ports in Portugal.
- Advised an international consortium consisting of Alsim Alarko, MakYol İnşaat, SK Engineering, and Korea Expressway Corporation in connection with the construction and operation of the Big Almaty Ring Motor Road (BAKAD), the ring road around Almaty.
- Advised DenizBank as lead arranger in connection with the financing provided for the concession to operate and maintain Bodrum Airport.
- Advised EBRD, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, UniCredit Bank, Siemens Bank, and DenizBank in connection with the €250 million limited recourse financing provided for the construction, operation, and maintenance of İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport and the subsequent restructuring.
- Advised EBRD, Garanti BankasıBank, İş Bankasıİşbank, VakıfBank, Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS (TSKB)TSKB, and DenizBank in connection with Akfen Holding's financing for the privatization of Istanbul ferry operator Istanbul Deniz Otobüsleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (IDO).
- Advised Fraport as a shareholder in relation to the development of the Fraport/Antalya International Airport Terminal.
- Advised lenders on the development and financing of a water treatment plant in Izmit.
- Advised IFM Investors, an Australia based global fund manager, in its US $869 million acquisition of 40 percent stake in Mersin International Port from Akfen Holding.
- Advised Mersin International Port (MIP), a joint venture between Türkiye's Akfen Holding and Singapore's PSA International, as issuer in connection with a Reg. S/Rule 144A US $450 million bond issuance, Türkiye's first-ever infrastructure bond.
- Advised PSA International and Akfen Holding, as the sponsors, and the project company, in the US $600 million limited recourse financing of the concession to operate Mersin Port, Türkiye. The lead arrangers were Bayerische Hypo-und Vereinsbank, ABN AMRO, General Electric Capital Corporation, Garanti BankasıBank, İş Bankasıİşbank, and TSKB.
- Advised the sponsors (GMR International, Limak Holdings, and Malaysia Airports Berhad) and the project company in connection with a €330 million limited recourse financing of the concession to develop and operate Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.
- Advised an international consortium of sponsors in connection with the development and financing of two hospital projects (Kocaeli and İzmir Bayraklı) in Türkiye under the Turkish healthcare PPP programme, financed by EBRD, Export Development Canada (EDC), and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
- Advised Bayerische Hypo-und Vereinsbank and ABN AMRO as the lead arrangers in connection with the US $552 million limited recourse financing provided to three SPVs set up by Doğuş Holding, Akfen Holding, and TÜV SÜD AG for the concessions to operate the vehicle inspection services in Türkiye.
Natural Resources and Basic Minerals
- Advised the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the World Bank on drafting regulatory packages for restructuring BOTAS gas businesses to enable private sector participation and competition.
- Advised Yıldırım Holding on its Gemlik Gübre project in connection with a €284 million multi-tranched financing, consisting of a SACE-covered tranche, a UKEF-covered tranche, and a commercial tranche, for the upgrade of an ammonia plant and the construction of a new urea plant in the Gmlik District of Bursa, Türkiye.
- Advised Yildirim Holding as sponsor in connection with the US $286 million multi-tranche financing of a soda ash factory in Kazakhstan. The financing benefits from Sinosure cover.
- Advised Yildirim Holding as sponsor in connection with the US $260 million acquisition and capex facilities provided by EBRD for a chrome ore mine in Kazakhstan.
- Advised EBRD, Ziraat Bankası, and Akbank in connection with the development and financing of the Lapseki and İvrindi gold and silver deposit mines in Türkiye.
- Advised lenders on a development loan for a nickel project in Türkiye.
- Advised an international consortium of lenders (including ECAs and DFIs) on the development and financing of the proposed Nabucco pipeline project.
- Advised a pension fund in their bid to acquire a multibillion oil and gas asset in Eastern Europe.
M&A and Other Relevant Experience
- Advised Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.Ş., one of Türkiye’s leading snack brands, in a $400 million sustainability linked financing.
- Advised Polinas Plastik in multiple financings, including export and DFI financings.
- Advised an international technology company on the acquisition of a crypto exchange in Türkiye.
- Advised Marti Technologies, Inc. in connection with its capital markets disclosures in the United States.
- Advised Arkham Intelligence on its sponsorship arrangements with Galatasaray SK.
- Advised an independent power producer in Türkiye in connection with a dispute in Israel.
- Advised a Turkish-based importer of medical equipment pursuing a debt claim in the UK.
- Advised a mobile telecommunications company in LCIA arbitration proceedings over financial instruments for a telecommunications network infrastructure project in Türkiye.
- Advised and represented clients on claims in Istanbul.
- Conducted a preliminary evaluation and compilation of patent litigation listings for EV chargers in the United States and Canada for a Turkish white goods company.
