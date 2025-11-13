Our commitment to Türkiye is underscored by our deep knowledge of the local market, coupled with our strong international reach. Our team, which includes a number of Turkish speakers, is strategically positioned in the world’s key financial and regulatory hubs to serve clients both in Türkiye and Turkish clients abroad. We offer comprehensive legal services across various practice areas, including corporate finance, project development and finance, corporate, M&A, and dispute resolution. As trusted advisors, we deliver bespoke solutions tailored to meet each client’s unique needs.

With a global perspective and deep-rooted experience, our team offers guidance throughout the entire project lifecycle—from development and financing through the sale/acquisition/IPOstage. We are recognized for our leadership in industries ranging from power (including nuclear), oil and gas, infrastructure, and mining and metals. Our capabilities extend well beyond these core areas and we provide comprehensive industry coverage in energy, financial services, retail and consumer products, and real estate, as well as considerable experience in more than 100 distinct areas of practice.