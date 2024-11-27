Overview
Working with lawyers in our firm’s US and Asia offices, our lawyers in Brussels and London advise clients in Europe on a wide range of matters, including environmental law, chemical law, energy law and climate change. We also assist with corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and securities, corporate governance and board advisory, commercial contracts and litigation, intellectual property issues, and matters relating to labor law.
Our award-winning European data protection and privacy practice goes beyond legal advice to provide clients with integrated consulting on corporate privacy risk management as well as legislative and strategic policy advice. We also offer business consulting on corporate information policy and legal compliance.
Insights
Legal Updates
- November 27, 2024Legal Update
- Legal Update
- July 29, 2024Legal Update
- April 20, 2020Legal Update
Events
- May 19, 2020Event
- April 20, 2020Event
Publications
- Summer 2024Newsletter
News
- February 13, 2025News
- February 13, 2025News
- January 13, 2025News
- December 11, 2024News
- October 17, 2024News
- October 4, 2024News
- September 18, 2024News
- News
- August 1, 2023News
- March 16, 2023News
- March 13, 2023News
- December 8, 2022News
- November 29, 2022News
- March 18, 2022News
- March 19, 2021News
- November 9, 2020News
- June 2, 2020News
- March 19, 2020News
- May 15, 2019News
- March 12, 2019News
- February 26, 2019News
Contact
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 4 Minute ReadNews
- 3 Minute ReadNews