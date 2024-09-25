Overview
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP devises creative solutions to meet the myriad legal challenges facing global and domestic institutions at the heart of global trade and commerce. Uniting transactional, regulatory, cybersecurity and litigation competencies of the firm, our financial services industry group delivers comprehensive solutions to industry clients, partnering with them in developing, structuring and executing complex public and private financing transactions and addressing their most serious regulatory risks and litigation challenges, from cybersecurity and data protection to consumer protection and compliance matters.
Our financial services clients rely on the experience and vision of our lawyers to assist in devising and executing leading edge transactions and structures tailored to meet their specific goals in a rapidly evolving market environment. Our creativity and innovation in structuring and efficiency in execution has earned the firm—and its lawyers—recognition for our work in structured finance, real estate capital markets, energy capital markets, as well as primary and secondary market activities on behalf of many of the largest US and non-US commercial and investment banks, alternative capital providers, fintech innovators and investment managers.
In addition to advising on transactional matters, we regularly advise financial institutions on the impact of rapidly changing financial services regulations on their businesses. A deep bench of experienced practitioners, many previously holding senior in-house and agency positions, uniquely qualifies the firm to provide our clients comprehensive assistance and advice in navigating the often overlapping federal and state banking, consumer and securities laws and regulations. These assignments run the gamut from defending clients in state and federal enforcement actions, and preparing clients for regulatory exams to assisting clients with the design and implementation of state-of-the-art compliance management systems.
Leading financial services companies, funds, boards and others call upon our litigators to assess, manage and defend significant litigation risks, including those associated with funding structures, capital formation and distribution, and consumer-facing financial products and services. The combination of courtroom experience and the business acumen possessed by our attorneys prepares them to not only provide clients with clear, informed and unvarnished assessments of risks but also an ability to proactively work side by side with our clients to address even the most vexing and complex problems.
Our experience and extensive understanding of the far-reaching needs of financial services clients makes us uniquely suited to advise in respect of:
- Acquisition, bridge, mezzanine and asset-based financings (syndicated and direct facilities)
- Workouts, restructurings, debtor-in-possession and exit financings
- Consumer financial compliance, enforcement and litigation
- Energy capital markets and energy lending, including oil and gas and alternative energy (wind and solar)
- Financial institutions corporate and regulatory
- Financial services enforcement and litigation
- Fintech
- Fund formation
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Privacy and cybersecurity compliance, enforcement and event preparedness and response
- Private equity
- Project finance and development
- Real estate capital markets
- Structured finance and securitization
- Tax
Insights
Events
- September 25, 2024Event
- February 25-28, 2024Event
- October 12, 2023Event
- October 5, 2023Event
- September 28, 2023Event
- July 17 – July 20, 2022Event
- April 26, 2022Event
- September 14, 2021Event
- February 23, 2021Event
- October 8, 2020Event
- May 21, 2020Event
- December 1, 2016Event
- November 9, 2016Event
- May 19, 2016Event
- May 3, 2016Event
- January 14, 2016Event
- October 14, 2015Event
- May 21, 2015Event
Publications
- January 21, 2025Publication
- January 10, 2025Publication
- December 2024Newsletter
- October 2024Newsletter
- September 3, 2024Publication
- March 1, 2024Publication
- January 17, 2023Publication
- September 7, 2022Publication
- May 23, 2022Publication
- January 24, 2022Publication
- September 7, 2021Publication
- May 4, 2021Publication
- February 3, 2021Publication
- May 2020Publication
- January 2020Publication
- July 22, 2019Publication
- July 9, 2019Publication
- February 27, 2019Publication
- January 2019Publication
- Winter 2017/2018Publication
- Summer 2017Publication
- April 2017Publication
- April 1, 2017Publication
- March 2017Publication
- February 17, 2017Publication
- January 2017Publication
- September 2016Publication
- September 2016Publication
- February 2016Publication
- February 2016Publication
- December 18, 2015Publication
- July 24, 2015Publication
- July/August 2015Publication
- May 2015Publication
- February 2015Publication
- August 19, 2013Publication
- September 2010Publication
News
- January 21, 2025News
- January 16, 2025News
- January 7, 2025News
- December 17, 2024News
- December 12, 2024News
- December 5, 2024News
- December 5, 2024News
- December 4, 2024News
- October 18, 2024News
- October 8, 2024News
- September 19, 2024News
- September 11, 2024News
- August 22, 2024News
- News
- News
- News
- June 26, 2024News
- June 12, 2024News
- May 28, 2024News
- May 22, 2024News
- April 26, 2024News
- April 25, 2024News
- March 21, 2024News
- February 20, 2024News
- February 15, 2024News
- February 9, 2024News
- February 8, 2024News
- January 26, 2024News
- January 18, 2024News
- January 16, 2024News
- January 12, 2024News
- January 8, 2024News
- December 19, 2023News
- December 15, 2023News
- December 13, 2023News
- December 6, 2023News
- November 17, 2023News
- October 30, 2023News
- October 30, 2023News
- September 18, 2023News
- September 14, 2023News
- September 12, 2023News
- August 3, 2023News
- July 25, 2023News
- July 20, 2023News
- July 20, 2023News
- July 7, 2023News
- July 5, 2023News
- June 26, 2023News
- June 8, 2023News
- June 5, 2023News
- May 17, 2023News
- April 28, 2023News
- April 17, 2023News
- April 4, 2023News
- April 3, 2023News
- March 22, 2023News
- March 15, 2023News
- February 17, 2023News
- February 9, 2023News
- February 7, 2023News
- January 19, 2023News
- January 18, 2023News
- December 15, 2022News
- December 5, 2022News
- December 2, 2022News
- November 2, 2022News
- October 18, 2022News
- October 11, 2022News
- September 21, 2022News
- August 18, 2022News
- July 26, 2022News
- July 21, 2022News
- July 5, 2022News
- June 30, 2022News
- June 28, 2022News
- June 27, 2022News
- June 24, 2022News
- June 17, 2022News
- May 13, 2022News
- April 5, 2022News
- January 27, 2022News
- January 18, 2022News
- January 13, 2022News
- December 17, 2021News
- December 12, 2021News
- December 10, 2021News
- October 19, 2021News
- October 12, 2021News
- October 8, 2021News
- October 8, 2021News
- October 7, 2021News
- September 22, 2021News
- August 30, 2021News
- August 18, 2021News
- August 3, 2021News
- July 28, 2021News
- July 20, 2021News
- June 30, 2021News
- June 28, 2021News
- June 24, 2021News
- June 24, 2021News
- June 10, 2021News
- May 25, 2021News
- May 6, 2021News
- April 29, 2021News
- March 26, 2021News
- March 24, 2021News
- March 17, 2021News
- February 8, 2021News
- January 25, 2021News
- January 15, 2021News
- December 30, 2020News
- December 15, 2020News
- December 14, 2020News
- November 13, 2020News
- November 13, 2020News
- July 9, 2020News
- June 9, 2020News
- June 2, 2020News
- February 28, 2020News
- December 31, 2019News
- February 19. 2018News
- November 29, 2017News
- November 17, 2017News
- November 6, 2017News
- November 1, 2017News
- September 6, 2017News
- June 19, 2017News
- June 19, 2017News
- June 12, 2017News
- June 5, 2017News
- May 30, 2017News
- March 8, 2017News
- March 1, 2017News
- February 9, 2017News
- February 7, 2017News
- January 30, 2017News
- November 1, 2016News
- October 31, 2016News
- October 5, 2016News
- June 3, 2016News
- May 27, 2016News
- May 24, 2016News
- May 20, 2016News
- April 14, 2016News
- April 8, 2016News
- March 17, 2016News
- March 4, 2016News
- January 11, 2016News
- January 4, 2016News
- November 2, 2015News
- September 10, 2015News
- August 14, 2015News
- August 7, 2015News
- July 13, 2015News
- May 27, 2015News
- May 19, 2015News
- March 13, 2015News
- November 3, 2014News
- October 10, 2014News
- October 1, 2014News
- June 19, 2014News
- May 23, 2014News
- March 21, 2014News
- December 20, 2013News
Contacts
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- Publication
- 2 Minute ReadNews