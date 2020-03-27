Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Group

Economic Development

We can help your business make the leap forward, whether you are relocating your headquarters, siting a new plant, expanding an existing facility or entering new markets in the US and abroad.

We have vast experience helping businesses navigate challenges associated with their growth and development. We have guided companies through the multifaceted site selection process, successfully negotiated for millions of dollars of economic incentives, assisted clients with interactions at all levels of government, and built and executed complex development strategies for a variety of clients over a multitude of industries. No project is too big or too small.

Our “hands on” leadership brings an individual focus to each project, with experience working with state, regional and local government entities in Virginia, across the United States and around the world. Our work does not stop at the border. Either through our own offices or those of our network partners in over 100 countries, we help our clients take their businesses into new markets through direct investments or assisting with new trade opportunities.

Government Relations

In today’s environment, the stakes are too high and the pace of change too rapid for companies to opt out of the legislative process. We know the concerns and priorities of business leaders. We have advised corporations and trade associations in the healthcare, technology, agriculture, energy, transportation, financial services, entertainment and education industries, as well as local and municipal governments.

We provide a clear roadmap and straightforward guidance that help clients navigate the hallways of state legislatures and communicate effectively with executive-branch officials. We also help national and international companies coordinate multistate initiatives and identify the right resources where and when they are needed.

Our government relations team delivers the client-centered service and sophisticated counsel typical of a boutique practice, while offering direct access to the full spectrum of legal counsel available through Hunton Andrews Kurth’s many practice and industry groups.

Strategic Communications and Advocacy

Now more than ever, communications and advocacy support – from the unlimited boundaries of social media to corporate boardrooms, startup hubs, government capitals, newsrooms, or the streets of local neighborhoods – can be vital to helping clients achieve their goals.

Whether it’s developing a communications plan to generate positive media on an issue, deploying a crisis strategy to mitigate negative coverage, leveraging the voices of a community to help build support, or engaging leaders and constituents alike online – we advise clients on the strategies that will move the needle on a project or help win policy and legal battles.

Our experience is broad, having worked with national and local news media, political campaigns at all levels, Fortune 100 companies, startup nonprofits, and issue-based coalitions.